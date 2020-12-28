YNaija2020Review: Lekki Shootings, Trouble in the NDDC…The 10 Wildest Scandals of the Year

Even we cannot believe all of this mess.

10. Channels reporter and the benevolent governor

A medical doctor, Ifeyinwa Angbo was forced to cry out publicly via a two minutes and 13 seconds video that promptly went viral in which she accused her husband, a Channels television reporter and Imo state correspondent of serial infidelity and repeatedly carrying out various acts of violence against her person.



The couple was invited by the governor and first lady of Benue state to reconcile their differences and pose for the cameras.

9. Is D’Banj a rapist?

A woman, Seyitan Babatayo accused D’banj of rape on Twitter before following up with an offline police petition three days later. Babatayo claimed she was subsequently targeted by police and then held hostage by the pop star.



She accused police officials of forcing entry into her apartment to arrest and detain her overnight without charge. They then handed her over to D’banj’s management team, who took her to a separate location where she was held against her will and forced to issue some kind of retraction. Both parties eventually reached an out -of-court settlement.

8. Magu gate

Head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, the only incorruptible Nigerian- as far as President Muhammadu Buhari is concerned- was suspended from office following a slew of allegations of fraud including the diversion of recovered funds and seized assets.



Note that Magu has a history of questionable behavior as prior to rejoining the EFCC, he was embroiled in a separate scandal.

7. Mr Commissioner the rapist?

Commissioner for Water Resources in Kogi State, Abdulmumuni Danga, brutalised and allegedly raped a lady for calling him out on Facebook. The lady, identified as Elizabeth Oyeniyi, had urged the commissioner on Facebook to assist his sister and family financially.



This post did not go down well with Danga, who kidnapped Elizabeth from her home with her three-year-old son and sexually harassed her multiple times. He was suspended from work and five months later was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja on a seven-count charge of rape.

6. Deeper Life School Scandal #JusticeForDonDavis

A pained mother, Deborah Okezie, posted a video on Facebook where she cried out that her 11-year-old son, a JSS1 student of Deeper Life High School, Uyo, was sexually molested by his seniors when her son was switched from his hostel to another hostel filled with senior students.



She alleged that her son was frequently starved and beaten up by the senior students. The principal of the school was suspended but that wasn’t where it ended. Okezie alleges that the state Commissioner for Education, Enobong Mbobo invited her to a meeting only to threaten her life and intimidate her into dropping the case.

5. COVID-19 Palliatives

Amid the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria over police brutality, mobs of citizens overran several government-owned warehouses and looted food and other relief materials that were supposed to have been distributed during the earlier lockdown declared by the federal government. CA-COVID, a private sector coalition had collected tens of millions of dollars’ worth of aid for coronavirus victims and given it to the government. The materials made their way into the hands of politicians who cornered them.

4. How to get away with corruption? Fainting spells

The acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, rather than give a credible account of his stewardship, convulsed and lost consciousness as a House of Representatives committee probed allegations of financial mismanagement and fraud at the commission. It should be noted that this was shortly after the sexual misconduct allegation raised against the Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Godswill Akpabio, at the beginning of investigations on the finances of the NDDC by the National Assembly.



Months later, former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, on the run since at least 2015, collapsed in court where he is being prosecuted on a 12-count charge bordering on fraud and money laundering.

3. The Kankara Boys Abduction

More than 300 schoolboys were missing for nearly a week, after an attack on the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State while President Buhari was visiting the state. Government’s response swung from one embarrassing gaffe to the other before the military about a week later succeeded in rescuing 344 of them.



According to officials, Boko Haram was not involved. The boys were kidnapped by bandits masquerading as the Islamist terrorist group. No one believes a word coming from government quarters obviously.

2. There’s trouble in the NDDC

2020 was the year that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was finally exposed as a cesspit of very corrupt activities, enough to send everyone involved in its management in the last decade straight to jail.



Former Acting boss of the commission, Joy Nunieh after her removal was involved in a messy back and forth with Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio. She claimed that Akpabio had harassed her sexually. Her home in Rivers state was eventually put under siege and it took the intervention of Governor Wike to rescue her from Akpabio’s intimidation.



1. Lekki Shootings



On October 20, between the state and federal governments, armed officers were deployed to the Lekki Toll Plaza where they opened fire on people (mostly young) who gathered to protest police brutality and demand good governance. According to Amnesty International, at least 12 people died with many more injured.



The government did not just stop at this, they avoided responsibility for the trauma and deployed the state machinery against active citizens. Government officials seized passports of people involved in the protests, blocked account numbers and put some citizens on no fly lists. Shame.