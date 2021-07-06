Wizkid’s wife proposal, Stubborn Android phone users | Funny posts we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Family is everything.

2.

Lol, as it should.

3.

4.

Love birds, catch your sub.

Lol, it really be like this sometimes.

5.

No Andriod slander will be tolerated. Lol.

6.

Future impossible tense.

7.

8.

When you can’t come and go and kill yourself.

Wizkid got jokes. Someone tell Machala that Nigerian girls don’t roll that way.

9.

Legends, lets hear it?

10.

Lol, don’t know what they be thinking.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac July 7, 2021

Bayelsa: Varsity students protest against planned ‘school uniform’, Soyinka accuses government of kidnap | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss. Bayelsa: ...

Chinedu Okafor July 6, 2021

Olympic Games: ‘Customs fail to release donated kits,’ TAMPAN summons Yomi Fabiyi over controversial movie | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss. Nigerian citizens to participate in the amendment of ...

Michael Isaac July 5, 2021

Text from The UK Government, OCD for the coolies | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read ...

Michael Isaac July 5, 2021

AFN opens Olympics camp in Abuja, Buhari calls for global prayer for the Pope | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss. AFN ...

Michael Isaac July 2, 2021

Can women be best friends to married men? | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read ...

Michael Isaac July 2, 2021

DSS declares Sunday Igboho wanted, Man gets life after raping undergrad with charms | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss. DSS ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail