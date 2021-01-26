Wizkid announced amongst first performers for MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021

  • The virtual event is dedicated to the youth of Africa and will showcase the best of African talent, culture, and music to a global audience across 180 countries  

The MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 (MAMA) today announced a performance line-up that includes top stars from across the continent including Nigerian megastar Wizkid, Uganda’s Sheebah Karungi, Tanzanian Diamond PlatnumzSouth Africa’s Nasty CKenya’s Khaligraph Jones, Suspect 95 from the Ivory CoastCape Verde’sSoraia Ramos, and São Tomé and Príncipe’sCalema.  The virtual show, which will broadcast to MTV’s global audience in 180 countries, will air locally on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) and MTV Africa (DStv Channel 130) on 20 February 2021.   

“The MAMAs are a global spotlight on African music and artists, and this lineup of incredible talent speaks to the tremendous power of music on our continent,” said Monde Twala, Senior Vice President andGeneral Manager ViacomCBS Networks Africa. “This year’s show is dedicated to the youth of Africa, and we are committed to amplifying social change through music and culture and to elevating youth voices across our platforms.”

One of the MTV MAMA Kampala 2021 nomination leaders with five nods, Tanzanian artist Diamond Platnumz will return to the MAMA stage after his energetic 2016 performance. A first-time nominee from Uganda, songstress Sheebah Karungi has scored two nods in the Best Female and Best Ugandan Act categoriesSouth African Hip Hop sensationNasty C, who is nominated in the Best Hip-Hop category, also returns to the MAMA stage on 20 February. Fellow Hip Hop award contender, Suspect 95 from Côte d’Ivoire, will also take to the virtual stage. Kenya’s Khaligraph Jones and Cape Verde’s Soraia Ramos will debut the MAMA stage, and São Tomé and Principe’s Calema, who are running for the Song of the Year and have four MAMA nominations in total. Grammy® award-winning global sensation, DJ and record executive, DJ Khaled, best known for his Hip Hop and R&B hit anthems, will be the international co-host for this year’s MAMA.   

More performers will be announced in the next few days, as well as finalists for the MAMA Generation Change Award, which will recognize youth change-makers on the continent. 

The full MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021nominee list is available here

The MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 will be broadcast on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) and MTV Africa (DStv Channel 130) on 20 February 2021. The show will also be aired on MTV channels in 180 countries globally.  

The MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 will be held in partnership with the Uganda Tourism Board. The MAMA serves as a platform to showcase the country’s and African music and sounds to the world.  

For more information on the MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021, go to www.mtvmama.com, like us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/MTVBaseVerified, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @MTVBaseAfrica. To join the conversation about the awards, please use the hashtag #MTVMAMA2021 #VISITUGANDA.  

