Why everyone needs an ALAT digital bank account

What is that one thing you wish you could change about your bank? A better interest rate, no queues or the removal of unnecessary charges. A digital bank like ALAT is what you need.

ALAT is more than a digital app. It is a fully digital bank in Nigeria by Wema bank.

It is regarded as not just the first fully digital bank in Nigeria but also the best digital bank in Nigeria, with recognitions to prove it. You get to experience the full services and more of a bank account all from the comfort of your home.

Here’s why you need a digital bank like ALAT despite having a banking app on your phone:

High savings interest rate

Very few banks in Nigeria can give you an interest rate of 2% per annum on a savings account and ALAT is not just one of the few but way better with an interest rate of between 1.5% – 4% per annum. The current interest rate in the Nigerian banking industry is 1.25% per annum. But with ALAT, you get to enjoy triple what the market offers.

Contactless account opening and transactions

The COVID19 pandemic has increased the need for contactless transactions and with ALAT, you get to do that. ALAT is a virtual bank where you open an account online in less than five minutes and enjoy better services than physical bank locations, such as a 24/7 contact centre with zero physical contact.

Easy to use

ALAT can also be regarded as a lifestyle app. You can open a savings account, automate your savings, transfer funds from local and international accounts and even schedule bill payments.

Free debit card delivery

You can pick an ATM that fits your personality from any of the three ALAT ATM designs, and have it delivered anywhere in Nigeria, for free, within two business working days.

Smash your goals

Setting financial goals can be a bit of a hassle, but ALAT makes it easier. It can help you set financial goals and follow it through till it is actualised. ALAT will help you fix a schedule and automatically save a specified amount of money. You earn between 1.5% – 4% interest per annum on this money even if you stop saving before the completion of your goal. But don’t save alone, invite up to 12 friends so you all can save and smash your financial goals together.

Secure and customer friendly

You might be wondering if your money is safe. Not to worry, the platform offers users maximum security. In the event of a theft, you can activate, lock and unlock your ATM from your phone. You can also be rest assured that ALAT is ready to listen to your complaints and fix it as soon as possible to give you a better experience.

Control all your debit cards

Debit alerts can be scary when you are trying to control your spending habits. Now imagine you can control where and how all your debit cards work. Mad right. ALAT is the digital bank that can do that for you, with all your debits cards in one place.

Wallet on ALAT

Today, conducting financial transactions in Nigeria without a BVN seems like Mission Impossible, but ALAT digital bank has made it possible. You can generate a wallet on the app without a BVN and make transactions online without any limitations.

Instant loans

For those moments you need quick cash, ALAT can come to your rescue. You can get as much as ₦2,000,000 (Two million naira) loan without collateral, paperwork or visiting any physical location. Just like how you open an account in minutes, the entire loan process lasts for a few minutes too. Salary earners can receive up to ₦4,000,000 and payback between 3 to 24 months with only 2% interest rate per month on a reducing balance basis.

Now, you see why you need to move to the best digital bank in Nigeria and enjoy banking services with no stress. Download ALAT on Android device or ALAT on iOS device now.