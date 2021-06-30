Why Americans are weird, Exclusive water for short people | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

America is so weird for using fahrenheit. Y'all temperature numbers be looking like values from lab experiments. What the fuck is 93? LMAO. Weirdos. — The Agenda Is Queer Communism (@Kayode_ani) June 30, 2021

Lol… Wahala like science student

2.

With the current situation of this economy, if you have someone that is still giving you free money, hold the person very tight. — Biyi 🔥 (@BiyiThePlug) June 30, 2021

With whatever Kayamata there is

3.

when the shampoo goes into your eyes pic.twitter.com/NcGeAyMqIa — Solution, The Problem 🇬🇧 👑 (@divineonsocial) June 30, 2021

Omg! We know that feeling!

4.

Yup, even when it is not money, it would cost you https://t.co/QOexDJOLx0 — wolfie (@TheIgboWolf) June 30, 2021

Even Jesus had to pay!

5.

This is not fair!

6.

Lol…. The Ghetto!

7.

me: ok i've complained enough about this, it's time to put it to rest.



me five minutes later: actually you know wha- pic.twitter.com/oMspeiuuO2 — a total stranger in paris 💐🇫🇷 (@heistimi) June 30, 2021

Lol…

8.

I bought this guy breakfast and I saw his girlfriend eating it on her IG story pic.twitter.com/ctETAIzWzr — 🤦🏾‍♀️ 🦄 (@oluwadha_yur) June 30, 2021

Inside life!

9.

Good days when we used “Gen is on you can come and charge to make girls come over” — BrHoE🔰MUFC (@Ayokasz) June 30, 2021

Screw power banks!

10.

If you love her, let her go. If she loves you, she will come back. pic.twitter.com/BVbtdedDeP — Señor Torreira🇺🇾 (@Xahraddeen_) June 30, 2021

Okay, but what is this image!