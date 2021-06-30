Why Americans are weird, Exclusive water for short people | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Lol… Wahala like science student

2.

With whatever Kayamata there is

3.

Omg! We know that feeling!

4.

Even Jesus had to pay!

5.

This is not fair!

6.

Lol…. The Ghetto!

7.

Lol…

8.

Inside life!

9.

Screw power banks!

10.

Okay, but what is this image!

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac June 30, 2021

British High Commission: Nnamdi Kanu was arrested outside The UK, FIFA ban: Siasia lied | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss. British ...

Michael Isaac June 29, 2021

God’s greatest creation, How single people get laid | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read ...

Michael Isaac June 29, 2021

Nigerian becomes Boston Celtics’ 18th head coach, COVID-19: FG adds South Africa to travel restriction list | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss. Nigeria’s ...

Michael Isaac June 28, 2021

Anne Hathaway jokes, Broke girls don’t date | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read ...

Michael Isaac June 28, 2021

Super TV CEO: Family threatens suit, Femi Gbajabiamila advocates Social Media regulation | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss. Super ...

Michael Isaac June 25, 2021

Lies kids tell, Facebook memories that haunt | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail