What makes men go ‘gaga’, Comparing Laycon and Nasty C | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

There is no difference between BAR and BRA…

If these two are opened, guys go crazy.. 😂😂😂😂😂😂

If you know, you know..



Harmattan Hymn 444 Vector Okrika pic.twitter.com/WeG4Pw0Jxu — 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗗•_•𝗙𝗥𝗨𝗜𝗧 🐺 (@gleamy_gigs) January 21, 2021

Lol… it’s the generalisation for us!

2.

Naso some people no go go heaven. How u go compare Laycon and Nasty C. Must be ment pic.twitter.com/0PDFtwHdq9 — Pogllins 🌍 (@Pog_llins) January 21, 2021

Another definition of how Nigerians are daring!

3.

Wait, does everyone really wish their ex gets hit by a truck or are we just out here catching cruise?😂😂 — Dami of Abuja (@Dami_Eke) January 21, 2021

What is this tweet?

4.

Have you noticed that once Lagos boys spend a week in Abuja, they start wearing natives up and down? — Abuja Streets (@abujastreets) January 21, 2021

One win for Arewa!

5.

Credit alerts will spoil your phone very soon — D1 DYNASTY 👑 (@d1dynasty_) January 21, 2021

Such prayer.

6.

The Simpsons did it again. At this point, this is scary 😳 pic.twitter.com/2s2WNIhHYa — D1 DYNASTY 👑 (@d1dynasty_) January 21, 2021

Can we see the draft of 2021’s script?

7.

Hypeman for club but you dey stammer when you dey defend project 😂💀 — AJIBOLA 💧 (@jibbyford_) January 21, 2021

Different crowd… Durh!

8.

Some people will break up today and in a few days they're dating someone else, like how? — Bobby (@signor_bobby) January 21, 2021

Can they have a TEDx… because, how?

9.

You never link your NIN with your SIM and you still dey breathe? How? — ICE cream😛 (@toyor_pr) January 21, 2021

Set awon unbothered…

10.

I stopped watching subtitled movies because i can't be reading at school & still be reading while chilling out😑 — Dirmax💡 (@iamdirmax) January 21, 2021

Okay?