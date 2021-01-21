Try to be conscious | The Daily Vulnerable

One of my mentors used to say that there are several kinds of people – one of which is malevolent people. When you share a piece of good news with malevolent people, they find something bad to say about it; they often do not ‘rejoice with those that rejoice’. They derive pleasure in bringing negative energy into your space.

And there are unconscious people. A majority of people are unconscious; some of them see you after nine months of wedding and ask about when you are going to get pregnant. Others pass unwelcome remarks about how you’ve added weight, or something other than that.

Several of them aren’t malevolent, they are just unconscious.

It is important we should be able to distinguish between these two people. Keep yourself away from those who are malevolent, but guide and correct those who are unconscious. Sometimes, you’ll need to do this over and again, especially because as imperfect humans, we are capable of saying and doing things that we shouldn’t.

Find out those who are unconscious. Hold them responsible. Make them responsible. Tell them what they did that you don’t like, and give them space to do better.

Like I have said before, you should also try to stop being unconscious, and try to be conscious.

We are responsible for the energy that we bring into any space.

Check out the video version

Follow The Daily Vulnerable on YouTubesocial media channels, and Podcast (search for #WithChude wherever you get your podcast from). If this daily message blesses you, reply to this email, comment, like, share or forward it to your friends and loved ones. Even, those who think themselves your enemies 🙂

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac January 20, 2021

You can not force people to feel | The Daily Vulnerable

The one person you need to love you the most is yourself. One of my mentors once said that the ...

Michael Isaac January 19, 2021

Be vulnerable about it | The Daily Vulnerable

The other day I was watching some of my inspirations discuss issues they had to battle with again and again, ...

Michael Isaac January 18, 2021

Give yourself space | The Daily Vulnerable

My friend, TY Bello came to do a Joy masterclass with us two years ago where she said “the one ...

Michael Isaac January 15, 2021

Surround yourself with people that offer you grace | The Daily Vulnerable

I made a tough decision a few days ago; we had to let some people go because they hadn’t performed ...

Michael Isaac January 14, 2021

Do you know who you are? | The Daily Vulnerable

Do you know who I am? In Nigeria, asking that question is often interpreted as ‘do you know how powerful, ...

Michael Isaac January 13, 2021

Your views are allowed to change | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude Jideonwo There are a lot of doctrines I don’t believe in. Some people think that there is one way ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail