Try to be conscious | The Daily Vulnerable

One of my mentors used to say that there are several kinds of people – one of which is malevolent people. When you share a piece of good news with malevolent people, they find something bad to say about it; they often do not ‘rejoice with those that rejoice’. They derive pleasure in bringing negative energy into your space.

And there are unconscious people. A majority of people are unconscious; some of them see you after nine months of wedding and ask about when you are going to get pregnant. Others pass unwelcome remarks about how you’ve added weight, or something other than that.

Several of them aren’t malevolent, they are just unconscious.

It is important we should be able to distinguish between these two people. Keep yourself away from those who are malevolent, but guide and correct those who are unconscious. Sometimes, you’ll need to do this over and again, especially because as imperfect humans, we are capable of saying and doing things that we shouldn’t.

Find out those who are unconscious. Hold them responsible. Make them responsible. Tell them what they did that you don’t like, and give them space to do better.

Like I have said before, you should also try to stop being unconscious, and try to be conscious.

We are responsible for the energy that we bring into any space.

