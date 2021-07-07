Trophy Extra-Special Band Season 2: The Mayans, TriTunez, and Genial Sounds saved from eviction

After a thrilling conclusion to the highlife performances by the 10 bands, the judges were left with the unenviable task of selecting the bottom three performances – with one band facing the risk of elimination.

After rigorous deliberation, The Mayans, TriTunez, and Genial Sounds emerged as the bands with the least scores.

With eyes closed, prayers being raised and a deafening silence filling the stage, Timi Dakolo broke the ice, pleading with the other judges (2Baba and Cobhams Asuquo) to give the three bands another chance to prove themselves as being Extra Special – hence saving them from possible elimination this week. It worked!

Although Cobhams warned there would be no more miracles on the show in the future, he encouraged everyone to bring their A-game for their next performance which will be under the Afro-Beats theme.

