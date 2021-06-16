Top shopping centres in Cross River

Over the past decade, it is easy to argue that Cross River state has become more recognised for tourism and hospitality, maybe than anything else. The rise in urbanisation has also led to further investment in shopping centres, forming the foundation for local economic growth and a social sanctuary for window shoppers and fun-loving individuals.

To improve the customer experience journey, more customers and brands have a greater need for public spaces to socialise. We have listed these shopping centres in Cross River where congregation meets shopping:

Tinapa Shopping Centre

At this fabulous location, you begin with a bouquet of fifty-four product offers that could leave you window shopping half the time – unless you have the money to buy them all. Indeed, at the Tinapa Shopping Centre, you will find an array of displays of world-class brands like designer labels, perfumes, electronics, fabrics, jewels, furniture, accessories, art, etc. It is located at Tinapa Free Zone, Calabar.

Big Qua Shopping Complex

This is located at Big Qua road, MCC Road, Oqua Street, Calabar. Big Qua has many shops that sell a variety of items. It is accessible to everyone, including disabled people and an ample parking space. You also enjoy the calm atmosphere and background music as you shop.

Calabar Mall

The Calabar Mall is a complete retail and entertainment centre and houses about 50 shops, including a 5-Screen multiplex. It is also referred to as the SPAR Mall, as its flagship store is SPAR, and the mall itself is owned by the owners of the SPAR Superstore. It is located at Mary Slessor Avenue, across from the Cultural Centre, Calabar.

Livingston Shopping Complex

Livingston is located at 119 Ndidem Usang Iso Road, Atekong, Calabar. The complex is known for relaxation and comfort, has an excellent bakery and is regarded as a good place for shopping for whatever you want.

NYOVAT Shopping Mall

This is regarded as one of the biggest and most popular shopping centres in Ikom. It is located at 15, Oche-rore street, Ikom. You can get all your household and personal items at this mall. Also, you could bet that items are relatively cheap at this mall and win the bet.

Onyx Plaza

Onyx Plaza is an open space marketplace that houses a group of retail stores that sell various household and personal items. It also has an office establishment offering different services. It is open Monday to Saturday and is located at 26, Ediba road after Ecobank, Big Qua Town, Calabar.

Shoprite Plaza

Shoprite Plaza is a known variety store location that sells an extensive range of goods – both household and personal items. It is located at MCC road, 1st Avenue Ikot Eyo, near Channel View Hotel, Old Town, Calabar.

Did we miss any other big popular shopping centres in Cross River? Please use the comment section.

