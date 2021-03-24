This is what the artwork of Rema’s ‘Bounce’ means, according to Rema

”This record was inspired by the luscious and magnificent body of the African woman,” Rema told Pitchfork in a statement after Bounce was released in February. The single was produced by Mavin head honcho Don Jazzy, and off his yet-to-be-titled debut album coming out this year.

With its pumping techno-house beats, Bounce feels like it was made for underground nightclub raves. Perhaps the only flaw is the songwriting which doesn’t seem to build up to anything. Nonetheless, the song is without a doubt something fans can appreciate before his much-anticipated debut project drops.

Interestingly, there’s the song’s artwork which Rema has broken down on YouTube. Done by Willysart, the artwork is populated with different phases of Rema rendered in animation. It carves out Rema from his singles like Beamer (Bad Boys), Alien, Ginger Me, Lady, Peace of Mind, Woman. There’s also Rema from his freestyle EP and Commando, Rema at the Headies and from Dazed magazine cover.

The overarching theme is chaos, with a fiery-red colour palette (thanks to a flying image of a dragon) and all the Remas reaching out to touch a pink-haired, skulled woman standing next to Don Jazzy depicted as a large, animated teddy bear with a walking stick. The presence of the woman with a skull head shows that she’s dangerous, a femme fatale trope that we’ve seen many times in the media.

Ultimately, the final-form Rema is depicted as one with a buzzcut (Rema has since shaved his dreads) with anatomically attached dragon wings. Does this mean freedom? Supremacy? Watch the video below.