#TheVoiceNigeria: Did Falz make a huge mistake with his decision on Kpee?

The Voice Nigeria Season 3, is currently at its knockout stage, where the contestants selected at the audition stage by each of the judges are being tested again, to prove that they truly deserve the spot they are in.

This phase of the show is ideally supposed to last four weeks, as each team is given a week to rehearse and then present their performance on Saturday evening.

Compared to the last episode, as well as Team Yemi Alade, it may not be a hasty conclusion to say that Team Falznwas more energetic and entertaining this week. The performers all brought their A-game, and it was interesting to take in the songs Team Falz decided to perform.

Aside the performances, Falz himself was quite interesting. From his commentary throughout the episode, to his style of coaching,he was engaging and did bring a lot of life to Saturday’s episode. However, his decision for one of his contestants; Kpee, may have been the stain on his judgment.

Kpee, the youngest contestant on the stage Saturday, gave an original rendition of Davido’s Risky, and it was arguably one of the top two performances on the night. However, Falz didn’t necessarily feel that way, and in a logical estimation, made the mistake of sending him to the danger zone. One evident in Waje and Darey‘s contemplation to steal him from Falz. After all, any judge has a right to do so, in the event that a coach reject his/her mentee.

The sad look on the young boy’s face was heart breaking to say the least; but there was the consolation of two other judges vying to bring him to their team. Kpee, is now a member of Team Darey, and we can only wait to see how much of a good or bad decision it was for Falz to impulsively let him go.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor May 15, 2021

#TheVoiceNigeria: Season 3 Winner may just be hidden within Team Falz

This Saturday’s episode of The Voice Nigeria Season 3, marked the second week of the knockout stage. Here, contestants are ...

Chinedu Okafor May 10, 2021

#NigerianIdol: Talent hunt show or another popularity contest? | Season 6 Roundup

Nigerian Idol Season 6, has so far been nothing short of entertaining. From the audition stage, to the the theatre ...

Chinedu Okafor May 10, 2021

#NigerianIdol: Kingdom wins the fans over; for a second time | Season 6 Roundup

Last week on the Nigerian Idol Season 6, eleven contestants advanced to the next round, as they were deemed by ...

Chinedu Okafor May 8, 2021

Kitay steals the show | Season 2 Roundup, #TheVoiceNigeria

The Voice Nigeria, Season 2, saw to its final phase of the audition round last week. This week, the contestants ...

Chinedu Okafor May 8, 2021

#TheVoiceNigeria: As it gets intense; battle zone or danger zone?

The Voice Nigeria, right from its earliest stage is a difficult show to participate in. Unlike other music talent shows, ...

Chinedu Okafor May 2, 2021

#NigerianIdol: Comfort, 10 others cruise into next round | Season 6 Recap

Nigerian Idol Season 6 after Sunday night’s episode entered its final phase with the conclusion of the Audition and Theatre ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail