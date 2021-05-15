TheVoiceNigeria: Did Falz make a huge mistake with his decision on Kpee?

The Voice Nigeria Season 3, is currently at its knockout stage, where the contestants selected at the audition stage by each of the judges are being tested again, to prove that they truly deserve the spot they are in.

This phase of the show is ideally supposed to last four weeks, as each team is given a week to rehearse and then present their performance on Saturday evening.

Compared to the last episode, as well as Team Yemi Alade, it may not be a hasty conclusion to say that Team Falznwas more energetic and entertaining this week. The performers all brought their A-game, and it was interesting to take in the songs Team Falz decided to perform.

Aside the performances, Falz himself was quite interesting. From his commentary throughout the episode, to his style of coaching,he was engaging and did bring a lot of life to Saturday’s episode. However, his decision for one of his contestants; Kpee, may have been the stain on his judgment.

Kpee, the youngest contestant on the stage Saturday, gave an original rendition of Davido’s Risky, and it was arguably one of the top two performances on the night. However, Falz didn’t necessarily feel that way, and in a logical estimation, made the mistake of sending him to the danger zone. One evident in Waje and Darey‘s contemplation to steal him from Falz. After all, any judge has a right to do so, in the event that a coach reject his/her mentee.

The sad look on the young boy’s face was heart breaking to say the least; but there was the consolation of two other judges vying to bring him to their team. Kpee, is now a member of Team Darey, and we can only wait to see how much of a good or bad decision it was for Falz to impulsively let him go.