TheVoiceNigeria: Amidst the UEFA big game, Nigerians spare time for Ayomikun and Dapo

Last night on The Voice Nigeria season 3, Team Darey took the stage for the last round of the knock out phase and it was every bit as intriguing as every other team’s perfromances for the last four weeks. For performances and sheer star power, no team has been as awe inspiring as Team Falz, but Team Darey’s came close.

Darey’s team generally, unlike Waje’s team last week was not bad. But like Waje’s team and every other team that has performed during this knockout stage, there has always been stand out talents. For team Darey, the contestants that stood out the most, or at least the contestants that got social media talking, even amidst the rave of the big UEFA Champion’s League finals match between Chelsea and Manchester City, were Dapo and Ayomikun.

The irony of the night, is that despite these two contestants being the most talked about performers and despite the audience thinking that both Dapo and Ayomikun stole the show, their coach Darey didn’t share the same sentiment. Matter of fact, he sent both contestants to the danger zone and they were immediately pried from his hands.

Ayomikun who he rejected was stolen by Waje, and Dapo who he also rejected was stolen by Falz.

I was about to cuss out on dare ó until waje stole ayomikun. Thank you waje. *sigh of relieve #TheVoiceNigeria — Olapeju (@Olapeju06) May 29, 2021

Last week, Nigerians questioned Waje’s decision to send Anu to the battle zone, perharps she has more than made up for that blunder, by adding Ayomikun to her team. And Falz who’s team is already formidable with contestants like Faith Mac, adds another strong contestant to his team in Dapo.