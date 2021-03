Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Graduate of business but U can't mind your own🥴, bro you worried bout the wrong business. — yikessss (@_idekwhattouse) March 24, 2021

Lol…

2.

Then how would men get what they are paying for? https://t.co/gjacnZwiO2 — Wolfie (@TheIgboWolf) March 24, 2021

Lol… What is this tweet?

3.

Your mates are investing in Forex, but you are on twitter investing in ratio 😭😭😭😭😭 — Tolu Of Canada 🇨🇦 (@tolul_ope) March 24, 2021

Lol..

4.

Wetin be E don spoil abeg? 😂 Which kain foolish slang be that? — ᴋɪɴɢ ᴋᴜɴᴛᴀ (@hezzaking) March 24, 2021

Na NAIJA we dey

5.

Na ment 😂

Are we doing positivity for currency now? https://t.co/7PAURrU0DV — RaH (@ArtRahhh) March 24, 2021

What she said!

6.

lol so bc i never blow, i send you unreleased and you left it unheard ??? ,,, that's fine 👍🏼 — The West 👽 (@HasBFromTheWest) March 23, 2021

Lol…

7.

when will short pple be free 😕 https://t.co/XTwqmt5YQb — K🖤. (@9kincognito) March 24, 2021

Lol… Gbas Gbos

8.

I think there’s a chemistry between us , because molecule Lori eh ❤️ 🥰 — janet omowumi (@Mz_enaj) March 24, 2021

What is this tweet?

9.

Craving Ijebu garri and Onions🥺🥺 — David of Fct 🌝 (@Dhavidote) March 24, 2021

What is all these?

10.

“I smash that babe like die”



Real life:

after 20 secs pic.twitter.com/k7tF1I1lhI — DANIEL✌️ (@oficiallydany_) March 23, 2021

Lol…