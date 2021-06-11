The best shopping centres in Kogi

One of the most interesting things about Kogi is that it is the only state in the country that borders ten other states. It is nicknamed the “Confluence State” as the confluence of the River Niger and the River Benue occurs in its capital, Lokoja. Kogi is also a key centre of commercial trade in Nigeria and the current metro area population of Lokoja in 2021 is 741,000 – a 7.08% increase from 2020.

This population keeps growing, and urbanisation follows this; an important aspect of the growth of any society. This informs the rise of more shopping centres, reason we have listed the best for you:

Chucks Shopping Mall

This is the most convenient place, and your one stop shopping mall. to get all the things you need in Lokoja, Kogi. Best prices. Large parking space. Cool interiors.

Okonu Complex

This is located less than a mile from the Commissioners’ Quarters at Lokoja. Also surrounded by the Government House and the Federal Medical Centre.

Destiny Garden Plaza

This is a rather exciting place to visit for your shopping needs. So, if you need clothes, accessories, drugs and other pharmaceutical products, a cyber café, etc, visit the Destiny Garden Plaza. It is located at Ibb Way, Lokoja.

Barbie Supermarket

Barbie Supermarket is located at Aliu Atta Road, Lokoja. This is one of the best supermarket in the heart of Lokoja Town, where you will enjoy the great shopping experience.

Teejay Shopping Mall

This is located opposite the Army Barracks, Adavi, Kogi. It sees the influx of people visiting the barracks and residents of the barracks.

Jayus Plaza

Jayus Plaza is located in front of the Kogi State University, and has traders that deal in clothing, cosmetics, assorted drinks; also provide different services.

Okene Shopping Mall

This shopping centre is regarded as one that sells affordable items and sells variety. It is located along Itakpe road, Okene, Kogi.

Did we miss any other shopping centres in Kogi? Please use the comment section.

