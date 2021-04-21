The best food markets in Ogun

Ogun is home to some of Nigeria’s most fascinating markets and tourist attractions. Some markets, however, are commonly known for the sale of specific goods, such as textiles, cosmetics, construction materials, provisions, spare parts, and foodstuffs, amongst many others. Many companies have begun to integrate exhibits and other similar activities into their marketing strategies, even holding some of their product presentations in these venues. After thorough research, we’ve collated the top foodstuff markets in Ogun: 

  1. Lusada Market: This is a market predominantly for Igbesa people in Ogun State, but it is also a market for wholesalers and retailers, as well as traders from other villages. It is the central market for the people of Igbesa land, who do not have a market because they spend their days in the field. It is held every five days and assists in bringing different shoppers from all over the neighbouring towns to showcase their items, while traders from Badagry, Cotonou, Idiroko, the borders, and northerners use this opportunity to sell their goods, such as rice, groundnut oil, and turkey, to shoppers at a lower price.
  1. Sabo Shagamu Market: Sabo market, located in the heart of Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria, is a prominent five-day market. The market is well-liked by the residents of Ogun State. Sabo market, which dates back to the 1800s, is one of the best local markets in the state of Ogun. The market was well-known for selling people raw farm produce, as both sellers and buyers came from all over Remo.
  1. Ota Market: It’s an open market where vendors sell their wares and customers purchase them. It is located in Ota, Ogun State. Groceries are the most popular items sold here. 
  1. Oru Market: It is a small market that operates on a regular basis for the benefit of students who live in the city, making transactions convenient. Oru Market is a place where you can get really cheap food and vegetables, most of which are fresh and straight from the field.
  1. Lafenwa Market, Abeokuta: Lafenwa market is a market where you can easily get groceries, foodstuffs, and other products. It is located in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
  1. Kuto Market, Abeokuta: Kuto Market is one of Abeokuta’s most common markets. It runs on a regular basis, with higher trading activity every five days. Traders from all over the world come to the Kuto market every day with their different wares. On such days, traffic is often heavy. If you make it to the market on such a day, however, you are likely to find practically anything you want at a reasonable price. Fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, assorted food items, kitchen wares, clothes, plastics, livestock, and many other items are readily available. 
  1. Ijebu Igbo Market: Every other day, this market opens. Farmers sell their wares at this market, which they bring in from the farm. Fresh farm produce such as freshly made gari ijebu, palm oil, banana, plantain, elubo isu, elubo koko, elubo ogede, ogiri ijebu, and other consumables are very common.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya April 20, 2021

The best flea markets to visit in Kaduna

In Nigeria, there are thousands of markets, some of which are well-known for specific products. The Alaba International Market and ...

Editor April 19, 2021

The best clothing markets in Benin City

Shopping in Benin’s markets can be exciting because of its lively and exotic atmosphere. The city has numerous markets that ...

Editor April 16, 2021

#BreakFreeWithErica: Why it makes for an effective brand revolution

Celebrity endorsements attach the fame of a celebrity to a brand or product. According to philosopher and author, Mokokoma Mokhonoana, ...

Editor April 15, 2021

The best food markets in Ilorin

Nigerians enjoy buying and selling. Wherever there is a Nigerian population, there is bound to be a demand. Ilorin is ...

Editor April 14, 2021

Exploring the best livestock markets in Kano

Kano is the second-largest city in Nigeria after Lagos, with a total population of 4 million as of 2021. Expectedly, ...

Editor April 13, 2021

The major go-to shopping malls in Abuja

Nigeria, known as the giant of Africa, boasts of a huge population and rapid-growing economy. The prospect of millions of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail