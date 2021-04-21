The best food markets in Ogun

Ogun is home to some of Nigeria’s most fascinating markets and tourist attractions. Some markets, however, are commonly known for the sale of specific goods, such as textiles, cosmetics, construction materials, provisions, spare parts, and foodstuffs, amongst many others. Many companies have begun to integrate exhibits and other similar activities into their marketing strategies, even holding some of their product presentations in these venues. After thorough research, we’ve collated the top foodstuff markets in Ogun:

Lusada Market: This is a market predominantly for Igbesa people in Ogun State, but it is also a market for wholesalers and retailers, as well as traders from other villages. It is the central market for the people of Igbesa land, who do not have a market because they spend their days in the field. It is held every five days and assists in bringing different shoppers from all over the neighbouring towns to showcase their items, while traders from Badagry, Cotonou, Idiroko, the borders, and northerners use this opportunity to sell their goods, such as rice, groundnut oil, and turkey, to shoppers at a lower price.

Sabo Shagamu Market: Sabo market, located in the heart of Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria, is a prominent five-day market. The market is well-liked by the residents of Ogun State. Sabo market, which dates back to the 1800s, is one of the best local markets in the state of Ogun. The market was well-known for selling people raw farm produce, as both sellers and buyers came from all over Remo.

Ota Market: It’s an open market where vendors sell their wares and customers purchase them. It is located in Ota, Ogun State. Groceries are the most popular items sold here.

Oru Market: It is a small market that operates on a regular basis for the benefit of students who live in the city, making transactions convenient. Oru Market is a place where you can get really cheap food and vegetables, most of which are fresh and straight from the field.

Lafenwa Market, Abeokuta: Lafenwa market is a market where you can easily get groceries, foodstuffs, and other products. It is located in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Kuto Market, Abeokuta: Kuto Market is one of Abeokuta’s most common markets. It runs on a regular basis, with higher trading activity every five days. Traders from all over the world come to the Kuto market every day with their different wares. On such days, traffic is often heavy. If you make it to the market on such a day, however, you are likely to find practically anything you want at a reasonable price. Fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, assorted food items, kitchen wares, clothes, plastics, livestock, and many other items are readily available.