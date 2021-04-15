The best food markets in Ilorin

Nigerians enjoy buying and selling. Wherever there is a Nigerian population, there is bound to be a demand. Ilorin is a city in Kwara , Nigeria that has a population of around one million people. Several market places can also be found in the district. We’ve compiled a list of the top ten most notable food markets:

Oja Oba Market: The largest and oldest market in Ilorin, known for selling a variety of products such as foodstuffs, both locally produced and imported. The Ago market and the Gegele market are two sub-markets within this market.

Oja Tuntun (Baboko market): Oja Tuntun Market is the second-largest market in Ilorin city, and is one of the oldest markets in the city, with a wide range of products and services that serve as a significant economic boost in the state. This market primarily deals with wholesales, where retailers come to buy all of their products at a low cost for high-profit margins. This market sells primarily foodstuffs and beverages at wholesale prices.

Ganmo market: Ganmo market is primarily for foodstuffs; it is one of the city’s cheapest food markets, with farm produce directly from farms or other local traders. It is open almost every day, but is most heavily populated every five days. It is a significant market for food retailers and wholesalers both within and outside of the state, as customers come from neighbouring states.

Sasa Market: Sasa market is a market where you can easily get groceries, foodstuffs, and other products. Located off Obokun Road, by UNIOSUN road, the market place serves as a great benefit to Uniosun students who can easily access wares in the market.

Owode Market: It’s an open market where vendors sell their wares and customers purchase them. It is located in the Osun State town of Owode-Ede. Groceries are the most popular items sold here. Farmers gather here every morning at dawn to sell their farm harvests to wholesalers.

Otaefun Market: Ota Efun Market is a famous market in Olorunda Local Government, located between Oshogbo and Ikirun Road. The market is located next to NIPCO Petrol Station and across from a parking lot. Ota Efun market is primarily a food market with low prices. It is open every day, but there is a big market day every five days.

Oluode Market: The Oluode Market is located at the centre of Osogbo. The market is open for business every day. It is primarily a food market. It serves as a distribution centre for frozen foods. Many retailers come to buy fish, turkey, and chicken cartoons to sell elsewhere.

