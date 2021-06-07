The best food markets in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is gradually becoming more like Lagos. These days, you will experience the busy life of residents – only that Abuja has a larger land mass and continues to increase in population. It is this increase that draws in commercial activities, and markets are not left out. Some of the underlisted food markets in Abuja started small and had to expand for obvious reasons. Also, Abuja has become a major trading centre for farmers from Northern Nigeria.

Kubwa is a relatively big town and cannot afford not to have a big market to for its large population. The market sells variety including personal and household items, but there are food sections where you can get fresh food items at cheap rates. There are different entries into the market from different parts of Kubwa – and you could stop by if you were coming from Gwarinpa or Dei Dei.

Well, this markets houses traders that offer everything that has to do with food. Commodities here are generally cheap. Karmo market is the best bet to get assorted fruits, vegetables, tomatoes, including processed seasonings. Karmo market is situated at Abuja municipal Area Council (AMAC) around Kado area Abuja.

Kabusa is a relatively well populated area in Abuja and is still developing — with informal settlements scattered around the district. Kabusa is located near Lokogoma to the north, Apo to the east and Galadimawa to the west. Fresh food items are sold here at relatively cheap rates.

The Kado Fish market is located along Gwagwa-Karmo road, Life Camp and is popular for all kinds of fish products. You cannot get fish anywhere cheaper because Kado Market is the first choice for many fish farmers to trade and a meeting point for entrepreneurs dealing in fish and products such as feeds, drugs.

The Utako Market is the hub of yam, potatoes, plantain, onions and many other fresh farm products. The market is located off Obafemi Awolowo Way, behind ABM Plaza in Utako.

The Garki International market is located in Garki 2. The prices of commodities are relatively cheaper here. You can visit the market around 8am and leave by 6pm.

Garki model market is a more modernised market, and has about 2,400 shops and stalls. Garki II Ultra-Modern Market covers an area of 12.3 hectares of land situated in Garki 2 District, off Ahmadu Bello Way.

The Wuse II market is the biggest open market in Abuja. It offers a glimpse of the local life, with numerous stores and outlets selling varieties and fresh food items. It is not as cheap as other popular markets in Abuja, but you will definitely find whatever it is your looking for here.

The Maitama Farmers Market is located in Maitama District off Ibrahim Babangida Road, and sells almost every fruit and vegetable in season.

You will find onions, green beans, water melons, pepper, tomatoes, bitter leaf, beans, garri, palm nuts, potatoes, etc. at this market and is located on the outskirts of Abuja.

This is located in Dei-Dei area of Abuja after Kubwa, if you are taking the expressway. You can get tomatoes, pepper, onions in baskets and at fairly good rates. This market does not have a market day or time. Just that going early makes you buy cheaper since sellers would be hasty to sell off perishable goods.

A market where you can get all varieties of fruits. Also there are fish stands for catfish, other stands for chickens and meats. At night, there are beef and chicken suya spots.

