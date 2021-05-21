Teni and food, Rich man gossip Desmond Elliot and Atiku| Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

Elite face me i face you. https://t.co/j7coPIxKNk — mazi Ibe (@maziibe_) May 21, 2021

Even the rich need gossip from time to time.

Desmond Elliott seized the phone. — Tolu A. (@TeeTeeAA) May 21, 2021

Lol, all the slander in one tweet.

My neighbor’s son accidentally colored his homework blue instead of green, so I told him to just color over it with yellow , he did and well it turned green and he jump with fear, then proceeded to ask me if I was a witch



I said yes ,but he can’t tell anyone or he’ll die😅 — Anthonia👩🏻‍🎓 (@nkeobere) May 21, 2021

Why she gotta do the kid like that? Lol…

When you keep your Malt in the fridge and you hear “Tsiii” pic.twitter.com/l3KAI8o3Se — ~Thonia🦋 (@Abiso_la) May 21, 2021

Lol, gotta investigate real quick

Lol, not sure whether to laugh

Good to see Teni can take a joke

If I knew a Jake Peralta irl, I'd probably hate him lmao — fiyin. (@fiyin_a_) May 21, 2021

Idk, I think Jake would be cool, Lol, that’s just me though.

Shatta Wale put Burna boy on the Map and now he's trying to put Davido on the Map… He's doing well.😐 — Da Don🇬🇭 (@Opresii) May 21, 2021

Sarcasm at its best.

Kaduna people see your Governor.



How Clingy are you #ArmyOfTheDead

Makanaki pic.twitter.com/oqGtP8PNLZ — MIDE (@stevewordz) May 21, 2021

He can’t dance also?

A girl who walks up to a man to express her feelings, is she cheap or brave? — Nielo🦍🦅 (@vibes__N) May 21, 2021

We really need to have this conversation.