Sunday Igboho in new round of battle; lambasts Ooni of Ife, Tinubu, others | The #YNaijaCover

Yoruba Nationalist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, appears to be upturning all tables possibly standing on the path to achieving his ‘liberation mandate.’

For those who have paid keen observance to developments in the polity since January 15, the Igboho-born Activist appears to be gaining huge endorsement from his home geo-political zone; and increasing his influence in the region.



Having made news headlines following his ultimatum to herders in Ibarapa local government area of Oyo state to exit the town for their alleged role in kidnappings, killings, destruction of farmland and insecurity in the state; he has gone on to Ogun with a promise to “flush out” killer herdsmen from the state.



He appears however, to be approaching fault lines with his recent attack on the Ooni of Ife; Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, who he described as a Fulani slave, for allegedly showing weak support for the struggle to liberate the Yorubas from their “oppressors.”



“Tinubu and other Yoruba politicians are Fulani slaves. We need not be afraid. I have not collected any money from anyone. I am a full Yoruba man and I will not allow Fulani people to enslave me, we do not look or behave alike in any way. The herders should go. Makinde is also a slave to the herders because of second term ambition,” Igboho added.

Igboho at a virtual town hall meeting held on Wednesday, with over 1000 participants from Nigeria and the Diaspora, accused the Ooni and other leaders in the region of pursuing their own gain while claiming to represent the Yoruba interest. This is as he promised not to honour any monarch who does not cooperate with him.



While the Youth Leader may be enjoying overwhelming support especially among young people, it would be wise of him to display discipline before he ties up himself for his enemies to apprehend. He really needs to be guided by law in the pursuit of his cause, that is if he has no plans to cause chaos for his people.



It is given that no governor will tolerate another Chief Security Officer in their domain. Yoruba monarchs are hugely respected and going to the point of denigrating the number traditional leader from that part of the country may be an albatross in waiting.



A knowledge of these essentials should be a constant reminder for the activist before he loses his own plot before any form of success takes place.

