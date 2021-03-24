Stephanie Linus’ short film ‘The Student’ highlights the scourge of sexual harassment in universities

For as long as sexual harassment of female students in tertiary institutions is still a thing, there won’t be shortage of ways to address the problem, particularly using the media. The Student, a short film produced by Stephanie Linus, understands the topic at hand and goes straight for the jugular.

It follows the story of Jumi, a student in a university who is faced with the conundrum of sleeping with her lecturer to pass his course or continue to face sexual harassment and not give in. Her story is acutely familiar, the sex for roles syndrome and Linus, a Nollywood director and producer, is bringing such issues to light again.

Written by Adeyola Adeyemo and directed by Chinedu Ben, the film stars Mary Agholor, Samuel Abah, Beshel Francis and others. The Student continues with Linus’ collaboration with the The United Nations Population Fund’s campaign against sexual and gender-based violence, after releasing her Hey Woman monologue to commemorate International Women’s Day on March 1.