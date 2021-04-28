Similarities between politicians and pornstars, Other ways to get COVID-19 | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Rip to those that I killed in GTA, because I didn't understand the mission and was bored pic.twitter.com/RM1TiaqURO — 예쁜 여자 says Ramadan Kareem ☪️☪️✨🇨🇦🇰🇷 (@onahaya_bin) April 28, 2021

Lol… May the god of games hear you!

2.

Her: "God You're fine as hell"



Me: Hell is fine?



Her: It's an Expression but yeah I guess.



Also Me: pic.twitter.com/VPJ3A496KK — R!PO$t€🔥🐜is on Cruise control okay? (@this_is_Riposte) April 28, 2021

Lol… wahala

3.

When 2k enter my account



Me: pic.twitter.com/qbnaxIHDKs — Ogochukwu ❤️ (@TheEmmalez) April 28, 2021

YOLO!!!

4.

Can you get corona if someone farts on you? — ayo.arts 🇯🇲 (@the_unusualaffs) April 28, 2021

What is this tweet?

5.

If Cocoa had sperm cells, can we call then Coconuts?🤔 — Alhaji_PUNstar🌚🌙 (@yinkabdul_) April 28, 2021

Turn off this mic.

6.

Politicians P*rn star

🤝

Getting paid to fvck people — uglyboy_OJ (@Chris__oj) April 28, 2021

Apt!!!

7.

Mosquito no gree make you sleep, you talk say na insomnia 😂 pic.twitter.com/ptFznQtEPw — The Jersey Plug 🔌 (@cityyboyoflagos) April 28, 2021

Lol…

8.

I can finally drive….without other cars on the road — amaka🧚🏽‍♂️ (@iam_amakaaaa) April 28, 2021

Lol…

9.

Honestly, I wonder what NEPA will tell God on judgement day. Simple instruction "let there be light" they can not obey. 💁🏽‍♂️ — 𝕆𝕞𝕠 𝔸𝕝𝕙𝕒𝕛𝕚 𝔸𝕘𝕓𝕒🥀👳 (@_TundeMoore) April 28, 2021

Lol…

10.

Lol…