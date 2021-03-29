Seyi Says: Singer stands her ground on #NigerianIdol comment | The #YNaijaCover

Nigerians are cancelling a singer – again. This will not be the first time Seyi Shay has been ‘sent to the gutters’ for a comment she made or something she did. It usually seems like a timed wait. What’s the gist this time?

Having the floor to comment on a Nigerian Idol audition, Seyi Shay went all out, telling the 17-year-old “you are never going to make money being a singer” and, as Twitter users put it, subscribed to be dragged through the mud.

The comments centred the singer’s career, comparing her to other singers who came up about the same time she started out professionally in music and have already reach great heights.

Amid this, questions were asked about her vocals and how relevant she is on the Nigerian music scene, leaving out the fact that it is the same relevance that informed her recommendation to be a judge on one of the biggest reality music shows there is.

Let’s borrow from Wikipedia:

Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua (born Oluwaseyi Odedere; December 12, 1985) is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress. She wrote and produced three songs for the soundtrack to Konami’s video game Crime Life: Gang Wars (2005). She also wrote You Will See, a song that was included on Melanie C’s third studio album Beautiful Intentions (2005). Shay wrote “White Lies”, a song from Chip’s Transition album. In 2008, she became the lead singer for the now-defunct pop girl group From Above. The group signed a recording deal with Sony’s Columbia Records and was managed by Mathew Knowles’ Music World Entertainment company. In November 2013, Shay signed an endorsement deal with telecommunications service provider Etisalat. In July 2015, she signed a record deal with Island Records. Shay released her debut studio album Seyi or Shay in November 2015. It was supported by the promotional singles “Irawo”, “Ragga Ragga”, and “Chairman”.

To add, her latest body of work was where she rechristened the full meaning of EP to Electric Package and delivered 7 electric songs on it, featuring big names in the industry.

However, her comment may have gone beyond the line, especially as there are subtle ways of telling people they could do better. Though, she stands her ground.

I’m feeling like #JudgeJudy right now. You either LOVE her OR you HATE her, and that’s quite ALRIGHT! Either way, Thanks for the #1 trend tweeps 😘 pic.twitter.com/CBfAP3rLLJ — Seyi Shay BIGGIRL (@iamseyishay) March 28, 2021

And, when you consider that Ayo Torrus sings well, your anger may tune up a bit.

Also, Ayo, who is only a teenager, may not have taken this well.

This broke me Emotionally and Psychologically, but God got me !!🙏🏽 📌 https://t.co/rupK9s30wE — TORRÚS (@ayotorrus) March 29, 2021

Back on the flip page, reviving the cancel culture for a singer who has been on our screens for such a long time may not be the best way to attack the issue.

Seyi Shay does not know Ayo and, Ayo may have delivered a poor performance at the audition.