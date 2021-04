Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Why do people assume all Virgins are virgins because they are religious 🤦🏾‍♂️.



No, we just waiting for the right person. F**k it, I cant rob my Body with Another human being I don't connect with.



Yes you might be attractive but If we don't connect you just remain an Eye candy. 💯 — Cabrini Divo (@CabriniDivo) April 6, 2021

Wahala for who dey find connect o

2.

Unpopular Opinion: Princess James Brown is funnier than most Nigerian IG skit makers. — Aros (@Damiar0s) April 6, 2021

Lol.. This table is hot!

3.

One of the most perplexing Nigerian records has to be 'Komotion' ft Wizkid, off Ice Prince's "Fire of Zamani" album.



Ice was rapping about haters and rising above negativity. Wizkid's chorus was about his love for his woman and how she takes care of him.



Two songs in one track. — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) April 6, 2021

Twice The Komotion!

4.

Omo make I no lie, indomie and bread is bliss. — 𝓜𝓻 O𝓼𝓮𝓲𝓷 (@olakib_) April 6, 2021

What are people eating in this life?

5.

If he let you meet his mom, he’ll definitely marry you. — Shola (@thedopejayy) April 5, 2021

Liessssss

6.

“It’s okay to STAN hard, but face your life too and stop counting their achievements every day of your life.” — ayo.arts 🇯🇲{ON RESTRICTION AGAIN} (@the_unusualaffs) April 6, 2021

All the STANleys, take note!

7.

Y’all swallow malaria drugs? I thought we all chew it😢😢 — Uncle Chu (@chubiei) April 6, 2021

What?

8.

Dear kings, once a woman start giving you excuses for not talking to you, just move on. E don spoil — Peng (@Acedouglas1) April 6, 2021

KpataKpata

9.

Dear money, why are you avoiding me? — TOBINSCO (@tobinscoswag) April 6, 2021

Lol…

10.

Two Airtel users on a video call😤 pic.twitter.com/WAad2fSbL7 — Klatsa🇬🇭 (@Klatsa_) April 6, 2021

Lol