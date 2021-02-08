Satisfying men without sex, Adamu Garba on Channels, haircut for 2k | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

I’m about to have a haircut for 2k

I don’t know what to expect but it’s gotta be good, right ? — Danmole Jr. (@Uncle_Dimeji) February 8, 2021

Wahala for who still dey cut for ₦ 250

2.

After watching Adamu Garba on Channels TV, I discovered that his brain and a bunch of garbage are: pic.twitter.com/Dcyzpta4Mx — Baller G🔌💧 (@spunkynigga) February 8, 2021

Lol. What is all these??

3.

Arise TV brought an expert to discuss the cryptocurrency ban while Channels TV brought Adamu Garba to discuss Cowtocurrency. — OhiZ The Logistics Guy📦 (@OhizzFay) February 8, 2021

Is it your expert?

4.

In my country, we use car horn as a way of greeting eachother😩 — Dirmax💡 (@iamdirmax) February 8, 2021

Is there truth in this?

5.

How can I satisfy a man without sex? 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Cee (@cruise_kay) February 8, 2021

Any idea?

6.

I like that I hate everyone. — Mr. Cloutfire (@thDRAGnrebOrN) February 8, 2021

It must be nice…

7.

We used to put people on our Profile Pictures on their birthday and then pic mix if they are two 😂 — . (@TheIgboWolf) February 8, 2021

Progress, progress!!

8.

NIN

Crypto ban

Deactivation of Virtual banking accounts

Compulsory domiciliary accounts



Hmmm something is brewing. — Mazi Ibe (@MaziIbe_) February 7, 2021

Something is really cooking.

9.

"Jesus. What do we do? All we have is water"



Jesus: what water? pic.twitter.com/3PBbIKEMkP — V.I. 💀⚡ (@_kingvoro) February 8, 2021

Yes, Jesus! Yes…

10.

So you’re telling me PiggyVest was able to link bvn of all their customers and provide new account numbers under 48 hours without asking anyone to queue under the sun?



Things can run seamlessly in this country but some evil people will not just let it😓 — Sunshine Mo 💫🦋💸🧚🏽‍♀️ (@debby_mo_) February 8, 2021

E be things…