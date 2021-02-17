RPG Bandits, Weird food combinations, Family history | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

I know Life is Sweet But Have you ever tried eating Geisha & Fufu ??



Sweet Sturv. — ALABI.🎈📸 (@Baba___Alabi1) February 17, 2021

What is this, please?

2.

Youths protesting for their Rights with the Nigerian Flag labeled as Enemies of the Nation & Murdered



Terrorists Kidnapping Citizens with Weapons of War labeled as Bandits with RPG & the Govt will pay them millions & no arrest will be made whatsoever — Odogwu🤴 (@Daddy_Nomso) February 17, 2021

The joke that is Nigeria…

3.

I think this car is made from the combination of Actinium, Uranium and Radium. Its name says AcURa. — Ni Fe🌝✨ (@msniffe) February 17, 2021

Lol… Okay.

4.

Being rich is vanity. Being poor is vanity … choose your vanity and rest. — Alhaji Tunde Wall’s 🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@TundeWalls) February 16, 2021

Where’s the lie?

5.

very popular opinion: pic.twitter.com/DsFELFxTnk — Markus | Web designer (@mqrck__ugs) February 17, 2021

The accuracy of this tweet though…

6.

Groundnut and banana is an elite combo tbh — 𝔻𝕒𝕪 𝕧𝕖𝕖𝕕𝕕 ✞ (@Day_veedd) February 17, 2021

And it hits accurately…

7.

But wait, do people actually take bread and indomie or na just jokes? — Guess who (@Dipolygabana) February 17, 2021

Not jokes, it must be crack…

8.

Na woke culture cause am

9.

You're single and you want to eat this morning, the nerve!! — 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐊𝐑𝐈𝐒 ❼🌍 (@krisayyor) February 17, 2021

Is this where we at now?

10.

Everyone in the world has 5 Dads.

Your Biological Father and your Four-Father. pic.twitter.com/PaR0sHMKbw — Aspiring_PUNstar🌚✨ (@yinkabdul_) February 16, 2021

Lmao…