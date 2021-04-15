Riparian Farms Limited donates restroom and water supply system to schools in Ogun

It was a day of jubilation as Riparian Farms Limited, a subsidiary of Asset & Resource Management Holding Company (ARM HoldCo.), officially handed over the CSR projects initiated to improve the learning environment for the Baptist School, Tibo, and Baptist School, Olorunda, both in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In 2020, Riparian Farms Limited (RFL), a subsidiary of ARM HoldCo, saw the need to embark on this initiative to provide a better toilet facility for the students and teachers at both schools in support of a more conducive and appealing learning environment and to improve the living standards for the community through the provision of potable water supply. This initiative is part of ARM’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as an organization committed to building communities and supporting youth empowerment.

The Director, Riparian Farms Limited, Miss Uche Azubuike thanked the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) for their support in making this initiative a reality. She also added, “ We look forward to new opportunities to keep making a positive impact for as long as we operate within this region.”

Present at the official handing over and commissioning ceremony of the newly built restrooms and water supply system were H.R.HOba Moses Adelani Adegboyega Olabode (RN, FWACN, MNI) Odunfa II, Omola of Imala-Land, Ogun State; Executive Director, Riparian Farms Limited, Mr. Theo Onadeko; Director, Riparian Farms Limited, Ms Uche Azubuike.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor April 15, 2021

Jameson collaborates with Mainland Block Party to release ‘Confluence Project’

Jameson, the smooth Irish Whiskey, in partnership with Mainland Block Party, has released a first of its kind collaborative project ...

Sponsor April 15, 2021

Frapapa set to give away one million to a lucky Nigerian in Frapstar Promo

Frapapa, an indigenous online gaming company is set to empower one Nigerian in its ‘Frapapa #1m1person Giveaway’. The management made ...

Sponsor April 15, 2021

TECNO’S Spark 7P smartphone unveiled with a super-swift refresh rate

It is now confirmed news that giant smartphone brand, TECNO has just unveiled the latest addition to its Spark family; ...

Sponsor April 15, 2021

It’s been 10 years since Game of Thrones, Here’s how to download all episodes of the show to your phone

It’s been a decade since the first episode of Game of Thrones came to our screens and HBO is celebrating ...

Sponsor April 11, 2021

The Maltina Flavour Quest Tour storms Kano

As part of its commitments to share happiness, Nigeria’s No. 1 Malt brand is set to bring lots of excitement ...

Sponsor April 9, 2021

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2021 set to feature virtual audience participation

In a bid to ensure the health and safety of all runners and essential service workers amid the global COVID-19 ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail