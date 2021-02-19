RadioNow creates platform for public discourse; launches multi-platform series tagged ‘Urgent Conversations’

In partnership with development consulting firm – Nextier, supported by Channels TV and RED, newly launched radio station, Radio Now 95.3 FM is set to hold the first edition of its conversation series tagged ‘Urgent Conversations.’

The discussion which will feature key voices from the Nigerian political, corporate and religious spheres will hold on the 19th February from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm WAT live on Channels Television as well as streaming on YouTube, Instagram live and zoom.

Themed “The Fierce Urgency of Now- Tactics and Strategies to Pull Nigeria from the Brink,” the discourse will explore practical ways to close economic and political inequality, tactics for strengthening legal institutions to ensure a functional and independent judiciary, and proffer immediately implementable solutions that guarantee the safety of lives and property of Nigerian citizens.

Commenting on the multi-platform series, Muhtar Bakare,Chairman RadioNow95.3FM, said, “Urgent Conversations will provide an inclusive non-partisan platform for public discourse that can deliver real tangible steps to begin the difficult but urgent task of building trust among Nigerians and rekindling faith in the promise of Nigeria.”

“With the rich and diverse lineup of public officials and other distinguished panelists that we will engage on this first episode, we are assured of an insightful and productive discussion that will bring about enlightenment, encourage action and yield positive results for Nigeria and its citizens,” he concluded.

The conversation will hold with selected participants, virtually, as well as on Channels Television and will be moderated by Pulitzer-winning Journalist, Dele Olojede. The lineup of speakers for this edition include; Ekiti State Governor – Kayode Fayemi, Minority Leader of the senate – Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, Managing Director Sterling Bank – Abubakar Suleiman, Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, amongst others.

Urgent Conversations launching today is a multi-platform series by RadioNow95.3 FM that seeks to provide an avenue for leaders and citizens to engage in national discussions, provide solutions to civil issues and consequently, deepen democracy.

To be a part of the discussion, tune in to RadioNow 95.3 FM and Channels Television, or check our social media page @radionow953fm on IG and twitter for links to join virtually.

www.thisisradionow.com.