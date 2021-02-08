Protest on the beat: The #EndSARS reincarnation | #YNaijaCover

About three months after the infamous Lekki shootings where officers of the Nigerian Army opened fire at #EndSARS protesters on grounds of a supposed insurrection, the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) is seeking to reopen the Lekki tollgate.

The argument of the LCC and members of the Lagos Judicial Panel who voted in favour of the decision, is that the tollgate has stayed closed longer than usual; considering especially that investigation has somewhat been concluded on the shootings leading to the death of #EndSARS protesters and injury of many.

In contrast, the youth members of the judicial panel, including Rinu Oduala and Temitope Majekodunmi, voted against the decision, insisting that the forensic expert employed to access LCC’s CCTV servers has not been given same.

Let it be known that today, I and @TemiOanu, dissented to the reopening of the Lekki Toll Gate on the Lagos Panel.



This, as a result of LCC inability to provide access to their CCTV servers for the forensic expert employed by the panel to authenticate the footage they submitted — Rinu #EndSARS🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) February 6, 2021

This has led to a series of conversations, including a rekindle of the #EndSARS protests should investigations on what really took place at the Lekki Toll Plaza be halted to have it reopened.

Recall that the tollgate was closed following the shooting and the burning of the facilities.

The planned protests include halting plans to reopen the tollgate until investigations are declared closed by all the parties on the judicial panel. The campaigners have also proposed February 13 as date for the action.

Before then, there are questions and one popular one is: Why is the government keen on remaining less transparent in this process?