Protest on the beat: The #EndSARS reincarnation | #YNaijaCover

About three months after the infamous Lekki shootings where officers of the Nigerian Army opened fire at #EndSARS protesters on grounds of a supposed insurrection, the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) is seeking to reopen the Lekki tollgate.

The argument of the LCC and members of the Lagos Judicial Panel who voted in favour of the decision, is that the tollgate has stayed closed longer than usual; considering especially that investigation has somewhat been concluded on the shootings leading to the death of #EndSARS protesters and injury of many.

In contrast, the youth members of the judicial panel, including Rinu Oduala and Temitope Majekodunmi, voted against the decision, insisting that the forensic expert employed to access LCC’s CCTV servers has not been given same.

This has led to a series of conversations, including a rekindle of the #EndSARS protests should investigations on what really took place at the Lekki Toll Plaza be halted to have it reopened.

Recall that the tollgate was closed following the shooting and the burning of the facilities.

The planned protests include halting plans to reopen the tollgate until investigations are declared closed by all the parties on the judicial panel. The campaigners have also proposed February 13 as date for the action.

Before then, there are questions and one popular one is: Why is the government keen on remaining less transparent in this process?

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 5, 2021

Ease of Undoing Business: Outrage greets CBN’s announcement on Cryptocurrencies | The #YNaijaCover

Friday, 5th February 2021 was another day of drama in Nigeria which is fast becoming a theatre of absurdities with ...

Ado Aminu February 4, 2021

The #YNaijaCover: The Nigeria Police has cuddled a monster that could become its albatross

The chicken has come home to roost for the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) who whether wittingly or not, historically worked ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 3, 2021

Sunday Igboho in new round of battle; lambasts Ooni of Ife, Tinubu, others | The #YNaijaCover

Yoruba Nationalist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, appears to be upturning all tables possibly standing on the path ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 2, 2021

NIN-SIM: Coconut Heads FC (3) – FG (1) | The #YNaijaCover

Ever been in situation where you have to turn in your assignment before a set deadline and your wishes at ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 1, 2021

The Angel You Don’t Know: Obasanjo’s punches at Buhari over State of the Nation | The #YNaijaCover

How do you feel when someone you could swear you know, turns out to be a complete stranger? Bewildered? That’s ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 29, 2021

‘I go take you to cleaners’ – The Zlatan and Cuppy fracas | The #YNaijaCover

All is definitely going south in the friendship between Celebrity DJ, Florence Otedola, and Zanku Master, Zlatan, at the moment. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail