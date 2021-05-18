Police: Baba Ijesha still in custody despite bail, Lai: 476 websites against Federal Government uncovered | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Police: Baba Ijesha still in custody despite bail

Popular Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, has been granted bail on health grounds after a sexual assault allegation against him but yet to be released – The Punch reports

Mr Adesina Ogunlana, his lawyer, confirmed the development to publication on Monday, 17th May.

“He was granted bail about one hour ago. We are working to perfect the bail conditions. He was granted bail on health grounds. He has not been released. He will be released after his bail conditions have been perfected,” he said.

Lai: 476 websites against Federal Government uncovered

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has stated that 476 websites set up to fight the federal government have been uncovered – The Cable reports

The minister disclosed this on Monday 17th May when he received officials of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) at his office in Abuja.

“It will amaze you that recently, we unveiled almost 476 online publication sites that are dedicated to daily engaging in churning out fake news to fight the government,” he said.

Nigeria’s inflation falls the first time in months

The National Bureau of Statistics has disclosed in a report Monday, 17th May, that Nigeria’s inflation rate reduced by 0.05% – Premium Times reports

The report revealed that while inflation rate stood at 18.17 per cent in March, it reduced to 18.12 per cent in April.

This ill be the first fall in Nigeria’s inflation rate in the last 21 months. The last time inflation dropped in Nigeria was in August 2019 when it fell from 11.08 per cent to 11.02 per cent.

Senate plans legalising cannabis

The National Assembly has restated the need to diversify Nigeria’s economy into agriculture by exploring the benefits available in Indian hemp to increase wealth and job opportunities – The Guardian reports

Benjamin Okezie, Chairman of The House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, disclosed this at a press conference in Akure on Monday, 17th May.

“Agriculture has always been a major strength of Nigeria and cannabis provides interesting prospects. Industrial hemp is a variety of the cannabis sativa plant species that is grown specifically for industrial use. Once harvested, the crop has a high yield of edible proteins and fibres with more than 50,000 product applications ranging from paper making, textiles, biodegradable plastics, fuel, construction, healthy food, beverages, personal care products and pharmaceuticals,” he said.

Nigeria shines at Para Athletics championship

Nigeria Para-Athletics team in the just concluded 2021 World Para-Athletics Grand Prix in Nottwil Switzerland dazzled amidst an array of tops teams that featured in the tournament – The Nation reports

Nigeria claimed 11 gold and five silver medals at the Championship with multi-gold medalist Flora Ugwunwa led the medal haul with three gold medals while Chituru Nwaozuzu, Eucharia Iyiazi, Onyegbule Lovina, Ahiaukwu Joy, Lauritta Onye, Amon Abraham and Edosomwan Osahon accounted for the rest of the gold medals.