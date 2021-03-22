Polaris Bank partners Ikoyi Club golf section, sponsors Unity Golf Tournament

Polaris Bank has announced its sponsorship of the Unity Golf Tournament organised by the Golf Section of the prestigious Ikoyi Club 1938.

The Unity Golf Tournament is an Open Amateur Golf tournament is expected to parade about 350 golfers who are members of registered Golf Clubs across the country. Specifically, five players each will come from about 70 Clubs across the country. Other highlights of the three-day tournament include a cocktail at the Club house on March 25. On the second day, March 26, ladies, veterans, and some guests will take to the field.

The three-day tournament promises to gather the very best golfers around the country in an atmosphere of unity through recreation and sports. The event will receive guests from Thursday, March 25, tee-off on Friday, March 26, and run through Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the lush green Golf Course of Ikoyi Club 1938, Lagos. 

Expressing delight at the partnership with Polaris Bank, the newly elected Captain of the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club, Chief (Dr) M.I. Okoro thanked the bank and expressed optimism that the sponsorship would strengthen the already existing relationship between the bank and the Ikoyi Club community.

Speaking on the competition, the Acting Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank, Mr. Innocent C. Ike, said the Bank is pleased to associate with the Ikoyi Club 1938, adding that sponsorship of the tournament underscores the Bank’s conviction on the role of sports, particularly golf, in enabling national unity, and socio-economic development. 

Mr. Ike noted that Ikoyi Club 1938 is an iconic brand that has transcended from being just a club for socialisation to a nursery for raising stars who have gone ahead to get listed in World Amateur Golf Ranking. According to the Polaris Bank CEO, “We are excited to partner with the Golf section and, by extension, the Ikoyi Club 1938 in hosting this tournament. Our position stems from the fact that Ikoyi Club Golf Section is a foremost Golf Association in Nigeria, and hence provides us the platform for bonding, business and social good.”

“As a future-determining Bank and an enabler of enterprise, we are always willing to be part of any social and business partnership that holds opportunities for the larger society,” he added.

Ikoyi Club 1938 Golf Section originally existed as two clubs: European Club and The Lagos Golf Club. A merger saw the birth of the Ikoyi Club 1938. It is an 18-hole golf course where various golf tournaments and championships are played throughout the year, attracting golfers worldwide. 

The court is within the 456 acres of land, providing first-class facilities for about 10,000 members. Several of the A-list open and close golf tournaments/championships hosted at the Club have attracted recognition and endorsement from global Golf bodies like United States Golf Association (USGA), Royal and Ancient (R & A) of Scotland, with some of the ones listed amongst golf tournaments in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).

The tourney ends on Saturday, March 27, with a grand finale which will see hcp 0-14 male and guests play before the presentation of awards to winners at a Gala Night. The event would have in attendance the Governors of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, and his Lagos State counterpart and host Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The Innoson Auto manufacturer/Founder, Chief Innocent Chukwuma will also attend alongside other top dignitaries. 

Royal Father of the day is the Oniru of Iruland, Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II 

Polaris Bank is a future-determining bank committed to delivering industry-defining products and services across all sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor March 22, 2021

Access Bank challenges women to take the centre stage in IWD fireside chat

Given the challenges women face in the workplace and their attempt to break away from societal stereotypes, Africa’s largest retail ...

Sponsor March 19, 2021

In case, you missed it –Snippets from alpher conversations with Mama Burna and WanaWana!

Last weekend, as part of activities to mark International Women’s Day, Union Bank’s women platform, alpher, organised a virtual event ...

Sponsor March 18, 2021

BET Africa’s first original drama series, Isono, celebrates 100 episodes milestone

ISONO, BET Africa’s first original daily drama marks 100 episodes since the launch in September 2020. The suspenseful drama brings to audiences authentic African storytelling ...

Sponsor March 17, 2021

OPPO Launches Reno5 & Reno5 F in Nigeria

OPPO is unveiling two new models in the Reno5 Series, with the Reno5 and Reno5 F packing massive improvements over ...

Editor March 17, 2021

Star-studded Season 13 of Wild ‘N Out to include appearances by Doja Cat, Akon, Nene Leakes, Wiz Khalifa and many more

Nick Cannon’s popular hit comedy sketch series Wild ‘N Out is back on MTV Base. This comes after the show ...

Sponsor March 16, 2021

MTV Base to spotlight the best of upcoming stars with ‘Dripcity’

Africa’s youth entertainment and culture channel, MTV Base will be introducing a new show – Dripcity – every Friday.  Dripcity ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail