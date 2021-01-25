Plan for your emotional future | The Daily Vulnerable

You plan for your economic future, your financial future, your physical (health) future.

But what about your emotional future, your spiritual future?

What about the relationships you have to build that will keep you company in old age? What about the friendships you need to nurture today that will hold you when you fall?

How do you expect to reap a life of joy and laughter tomorrow, if you aren’t investing in it today?

Check out The Daily Vulnerable videos

Follow The Daily Vulnerable on YouTube, social media channels, and Podcast (search for #WithChude wherever you get your podcast from). If this daily message blesses you, reply to this email, comment, like, share or forward it to your friends and loved ones. Even, those who think themselves your enemies :).