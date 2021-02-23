Olosho for Tacha, Watching porn in the bus, Lagos traffic | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Kemi: Tacha fans are prostitutess!



Titans: OLOSHO FOR TACHA 📍 pic.twitter.com/HQfP2cUcVE — 𝘾 σƒƒєє вєα𝐍®🦋🌵 (@_lrebel) February 23, 2021

Should we even be bothered at this point?

2.

This man is legit watching porn on x videos in the bus. — ᴅᴇᴊɪ xᴏ™💦🌍 (@dejiimole) February 23, 2021

Na immorality dey reign

3.

I'm the only magician that can let you read this tweet with your eyes opened. Abracadabra. Oya read. — Uchiha Winter Soldier ❄🕊💀🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@I_Am_Winter) February 23, 2021

Lol… worked like magic.

4.

Put ya head on my Shouuuuuu pic.twitter.com/8mcdhNVWu9 — Four-eyed Edo Boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) February 23, 2021

Lol…

5.

Lmao, it’s the generalisation for us…

6.

Business owners will put 101% efforts into their products and services but most of these delivery service in Lagos will do everything to ruin it.



That delivery guy that ate the gizzard in someone’s small chops still lives rent free in my head. pic.twitter.com/gLsCOexp67 — Mazi Ibe (@MaziIbe_) February 23, 2021

Lol…

7.

You'll hardly see the cause of Lagos traffic 🤦🏽‍♂️🥴 — YEMI_FirstSon (@yemi_firstson) February 23, 2021

It’s a spiritual something…

8.

What does a push-up bra and a bag of Minimie Chinchin have in common?

When you open them, they’re both half empty. — 😍 Realest 😍 (@Ozikroh) February 23, 2021

Lol…

9.

As you dey give me motivational speech, try dey do transfer too 🤲 — solution 🇺🇲🍼 (@solutiontweeted) February 23, 2021

A note to motivational speakers.

10.

Ladies please why do y’all hold your breast in every picture ?



The brothers want to know — Jokerthedrunk🃏🃏 #EndSARS (@jokerthedrunk) February 23, 2021

Lol…