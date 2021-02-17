Old Panteka Market, Makera Kakuri Market, and Kasuwar Barci Market… Check out the most prominent markets in Kaduna | From The Masterlist

Nigerians love to buy and sell. Where there is a community of Nigerians, a market is sure to be in close quarters. Kaduna, a state in north-western Nigeria, is one of such major trade centres in the country. The central transportation hub also possesses very notable markets as well. Here are the top ten:

Old Panteka Market: The Old Panteka market is one of Kaduna’s most populous markets. Panteka, the oldest fabrication skills hub in northern Nigeria, is considered an ‘oil well’ for traders and artisans. The old market is home to thousands of skilled workers and artisans such as welders, carpenters, panel beaters, painters, metal fabricators, iron benders, paint makers, and builders. It also has over 4,000 shops and mini-workshops.

The New Panteka Market: The New Panteka market has varying sections and similarities with the Old Panteka market. Both markets are enormous employers of labour. However, the New Panteka market has concentrated sales of auto motor and motorcycle spare parts. Design materials, interior decor and household materials are some of the goods you would find at the market.

Makera Kakuri Market: Kakuri is a residential area in Nigeria. It is a suburb of Kaduna and is under the Kaduna South Local Government. The Makera Kakuri Market is an organised market where foodstuff and other household utensils are sold. Currently, the market is not as active because of the pandemic but shops owners are still carrying out minimal sales.

Kasuwar Barci Market: The Kasuwar Barci Market is located in Tudun Wada, in the heart of Kaduna metropolis. Hundreds of people troop into the market daily, a favourite amongst residents. Various items can be found for sale at the market; from grains, furniture, rugs to mattresses. Notably, one of the biggest attractions of this market are the clothes available for sale. Students are known to pour into the market to get quality used clothes. Kasuwar Barci has since become the hub of secondhand clothing in the region.

Station Market: The Station Market is popularly known as a place to buy cheap food items and fruits in Kaduna, the state capital. This is a go-to place for all things foodstuff and fruits. There’s a train station present by the market which makes it a constantly buzzing spot. The station market is popularly known for is its fruit and vegetable sales among other consumables at relatively low prices.

Sabon Tasha Market 5: Sabon Tasha is located in Chikun Local Government Area. It lies along Kaduna Kachia expressway. The area was formally known as Sabon Gari, which became a native reservation, officially reserved for government and commercial firms and in practice inhabited by residents. There are many restaurants and eateries in Sabo, most notably; Bottom pot restaurant, Ostrich Bakery/restaurant, glorious foods and other smaller restaurants. Expectedly, a proud market resides in this community; boasting of food stalls and a variety of produces.

Kasuwan Magani Market: The Kasuwan Magani Market is was recently renovated into an Ultra-Modern Market. The market was reopened and finished up in the last quarter of 2020, possessing up to 2,024 shops, including lock-up shops, open stalls, meat dressing slabs, abattoir and warehouses and 398 car parking spaces. Facilities at the market includes a police post, clinic, banking hall, fire service area, electricity and clean water supply.

Kaduna Central Market: The Kaduna Central Market is one of the major markets in the state. The market opens up from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm daily. After the closure of markets, traders are required to return to their respective residences; and are not to trade on the sidelines of the market. Variety of goods can be found at the market; including foodstuffs, provisions and other amenities.

Anwan Dosa Market: Anwan Dosa Market is considered a relatively smaller market, comprising of varying petty traders. The market is the place you go to find goods for daily use. The local market is seen patronised by women; seeking to purchase local foodstuff and other kitchen amenities.

Tudun Wada Market: Traders of various commodities, second-hand clothes, and herbal products can be found at the Tudun Wada Market. The market also doubles as cattle market; dealers, suppliers and consumers troop to the market to trade in beef. It’s a well-known market best for used second-hand clothes popularly known as “Gwanjo”. It caters to all categories of people- the lower class, the middle class and the rich.

