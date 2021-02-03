Northern elders ask Fulani herdsmen to relocate from south | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Northern elders ask Fulani herdsmen to relocate from south

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has urged its kinsmen and the Fulani herdsmen to return to their northern region if their security could not be guaranteed in host communities of the southern part of the country – The Guardian reports

The elders also urged northern governors to commence preparation to receive the Fulani communities being ejected from southern states.

Poor Nigerians will increase by 15 million soon – W’Bank

The World Bank, at the virtual launch of the 2021 Macroeconomic Outlook of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, said its estimates show that between 15 million and 20 million Nigerians will join the poverty rank by 2022 – The Punch reports

Gloria Joseph-Raji, World Bank Senior Economist, noted that the COVID-19 hit the Nigerian economy very hard as the country experienced in 2020 its deepest recession since the 1980s and the second in five years.

Nigeria is expecting 80 million doses of COVID-19 Vaccine – Fayemi

The governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi, says Nigeria is expecting 80 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 – The Cable reports

The governor revealed this in a paper titled: “The Role of Nigeria’s State Governments in Recovery: Responses to COVID-19 Linked Challenges.”

NIN: FG extends phone registration deadline

The federal government has extended the period for phone users to link their SIM numbers to their National Identification Numbers (NIN) – Premium Times reports

The registration has now been stretched till April 6. Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, announced the eight-week extension at the ministerial taskforce meeting on NIN-SIM registration on Tuesday, 2 February 2021.

COVID-19 Updates