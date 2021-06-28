Nollywood movies coming to Netflix this July

One of the surprising things that happened this June was Netflix picking up Kingsley Ogoro’s Osuofia in London, the classic comedy that captured audiences back in 2004, and proved pivotal for Nkem Owoh’s acting career. The internet was overjoyed. Acquiring older Nollywood titles churned around the early ’00’s hasn’t been that common with the streamer, often going for newer releases.

Wishful thinking but Osuofia in London could be an entry point for movies before the cinema revolution. While we still wait for Kemi Adetiba’s King of Boys sequel to arrive on Netflix this year, here are the movies the streamer has in store this July.

Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story – July 2

This reboot of Amaka Igwe’s 1995 classic thriller wears a modern gloss under the helm of director Ramsey Nouah. Stan Nze takes on the main role of Ahanna, a young man who is dissatisfied with the way his life has turned out and masterminds a way to steal the life he wants. Although the movie came with polarising reviews, here’s a chance to watch another directorial effort from Nouah. The Ahanna Story holds an impregnable cast in Osas Ighodaro, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Elma Mbadiwe, Chiwetalu Agu, Ayo “AY” Makun, Fred Amata, Bucci Franklin, Efa Iwara, Ejike Asiegbu, Chinyere Wilfred, Tobi Bakre, Gloria Young, Norbert Young and a host of others.

Finding Hubby – July 9

An adaptation of Tunde Leye’s blog series Finding Hubby that went viral in 2012, and directed by Femi Ogunsanwo, Finding Hubby is first an indication that social media and the blogosphere holds a plethora of stories waiting to be adapted into visual forms. Starring Knockout Blessing star Ade Laoye, the film follows her adventures in the search for finding a man. It’s a fun, sprightly romantic drama that ropes in themes of female friendship and finding love.

Day of Destiny – July 13

Ever wondered what a Nollywood time travel film would look like? Directed by Akay Mason and Abosi Ogba, Day of Destiny is a sci-fi adventure film stars Olumide Oworu and Denola Grey who play teenage brothers who travel back in time by 20 years to change the fortunes of their family. The film also stars Nobert Young and Toyin Abraham.

2 Weeks In Lagos – July 16

Directed by Kathryn Fasegha, 2 Weeks in Lagos explores the lives of Ejikeme and Lola. Their lives collide when investment banker Ejikeme comes home from the United States with Lola’s brother Charlie to invest in Nigerian businesses. Upon meeting Lola, Ejikeme falls in love with her and must defy his parents’ plan to marry him to the daughter of a wealthy politician. 2 Weeks in Lagos captures the excitement, vibrancy, and complexity of everyday life in Lagos, a dynamic city where anything is possible in two weeks.

Sanitation Day – July 21

Set in 2016, this crime thriller written by Dichie Enunwa, Seyi Babatope and Temitope Akinbode follows two inspectors, Inspector Hassan (Blossom Chukwujekwu) and Inspector Stanley (Elozonam Ogbolu) who must uncover the perpetrators of a grisly murder before sanitation day is over and movement begins. Sanitation Day is directed by Seyo Babatope, who is known for films like The Missing (2017), Countdown (2017) When Love Happens Again (2016).