NIMC: Telcos now licensed to provide NIN | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

NIMC: Telcos now licensed to provide NIN

Telecommunications companies have now been licensed to register people who do not have National Identity Numbers, NIN – The Punch reports

The development was done to reduce the large crowds at the offices of the National Identity Management Commission, the NIMC has said. Aliyu Aziz, the Director-General of the NIMC, said some other private and public organisations had also been licensed by the commission to provide NINs in order to address the crowds at commission’s offices.

COVID-19: FG directs Civil Servants to work remotely

The Federal Government has asked some civil servants from grade twelve and below to work from home till the end of February due to the rising cases of COVID-19 – The Cable reports

Folasade Yemi-Esan, the head of civil servants advised the permanent secretaries amidst other senior-level government staffs to make sure that their departments adhere to the order from the federal level.

Buhari fires Buratai, other service chiefs, announces replacement

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has fired the Service Chiefs led by Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olonisakin – Premium Times reports

Femi Adesina, the Presidential Spokesperson stated this in a tweet via his verified handle on Tuesday, 26 January 2021. According to the tweet, Leo Irabor was named the new Chief of Defence Staff, I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff, A.Z. Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff, and I.O. Amao, Chief of Air Force.

The sack of the outgone service chiefs followed renewed cries by Nigerians for their removal.

Herdsmen have no alternative – Ondo

Following the agreement reached by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and other stakeholders on vacation order in Ondo, the government has said the herders have been moving out of the forest – The Punch reports

The governors and the MACBAN in the communique issued after their meeting on Monday, 25 January 2021, agreed to support the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’ s order on ban on night grazing, under-age grazing, movement of cattle along the highway and within the cities and herdsmen moving out of the forest reserves.

COVID-19 Update