NIMC adopts booking system for NIN enrolment | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

NIMC adopts booking system for NIN enrolment

The National Identification Management Commission, NIMC, has adopted the booking system for NIN enrolment.

A statement, yesterday, by the Commission’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Kayode Adegoke, said it adopted a couple of measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic while ensuring its services to Nigerians were not entirely interrupted.

“Effective December 30, 2020, attending to applicants would be based on Booking System. For Bookings, applicants are to visit any of the NIMC Offices closest to them during stipulated business hours (9am–1pm). Although the policy has been in place since February 4, 2020, applicants are now crowding all the centres.”

“Personal Information would be collected for the sole purpose of scheduling an enrolment appointment. Please do not include any personal information other than what is required by the booking register,” the statement read

Troops kill nine bandits along Abuja-Kaduna road

The Nigerian troops, on Wednesday, killed nine suspected bandits along the dreaded Abuja-Kaduna road, the Kaduna State government has said.

A statement signed by the Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Homeland Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the troops acting on actionable intelligence stormed the highway and engaged the bandits.

“According to the operational feedback, troops acted on intelligence that the bandits were attempting to cross over from the eastern part of the Kaduna-Abuja road to the western part, with a large herd of rustled cattle.”

“The herders whose cattle had been rustled from the eastern part of the route alerted the military for immediate action,” the statement read.

Buhari asks CBN not to give forex for food import

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, reiterated his earlier directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) not to grant foreign exchange for food importation.

He made this declaration during his fifth meeting with the Presidential Economic Advisory Council at the State House, Abuja.

He also promised that his administration would from early next year keep an eye on the rising cost of foodstuff in the country.

The President, who had last September said ”nobody importing food should be given money,” also stated that diversification from oil to agriculture saved Nigeria from the harsh economic realities of COVID-19.

Odekunle, Nigeria’s first professor of criminology, dies from COVID-19

Femi Odekunle, a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), is dead.

PCAC is headed by Itse Sagay, a professor of law.

Reports suggest that Odekunle died at the COVID-19 isolation center in Gwagalada, Abuja, on Tuesday evening.

At the briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, had said: “A good friend of this government just passed on at 6:30pm”.

NCDC confirms 749 new COVID-19 cases

749 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-299

Plateau-131

Kaduna-83

FCT-74

Kwara-35

Sokoto-26

Edo-18

Kano-17

Katsina-16

Delta-11

Nasarawa-10

Ondo-9

Bauchi-9

Rivers-5

Akwa Ibom-3

Jigawa-1

Osun-1

Ekiti-1



85,560 confirmed

71,937 discharged

1,267 deaths pic.twitter.com/fWlJdFbFdj — NCDC (@NCDCgov) December 29, 2020