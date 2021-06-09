Nigerians taking over Twitter trends across the world, Medical doctors leaving Nigeria in a hurry | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top 5 stories that you shouldn’t miss.

Nigerians taking over Twitter trends across the world

The ban placed on microblogging platform, Twitter by the Federal Government has caused Nigerians to seek the intervention of Virtual Private Networks (VPN) which would allow them browse from any location across the world.

The implication of this is that the locations playing ‘host’ to Nigerian tweeps are getting dominated by Nigerian trends as countries such as the United States, Hong Kong, Canada, Netherlands and China, among others, have seen issues like ‘Werey’, ‘Buhari’, ‘TB Joshua’, ‘June12Protests’ dominate their trends at different times – The Cable reports.

Kaduna State University suspends academic activities indefinitely

Following the astronomical hike in fees, students of Kaduna State University have resorted to demonstrations in conveying that the increment would not work for them as they would move from paying between N24,0000 and N36,000 to between N100,000 and N400,000.

In response to protests against the hike, the university, through the registrar, Samuel Manshop, announced an indefinite suspension of academic activities for undergraduates. However, academic activities would continue for postgraduate programmes, college of medicine, pharmaceutical sciences and part-time programmes.

“The management of KASU wishes to notify staff, students and the public that academic activities for undergraduate students have been suspended indefinitely.

“Postgraduate programmes, college of medicine, faculty of pharmaceutical sciences and part-time programmes are to continue with their activities,” he said. – Premium Times reports

PDP House of Reps Caucus stage walk out over #TwitterBan

On Tuesday, June 8th, members of the main opposition People’s Democartic Party (PDP), in the House of Representatives walked out of plenary after the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, turned down an attempt to ask the Federal Government to review the #TwitterBan. – Premium Times reports

At least 200 Nigerian doctors left Nigeria for the UK between April and May

In the months of April and May, 2021, no less than 200 medical doctors were licensed by the United Kingdom’s General Medical Council, suggesting that Nigerians, particularly medical practitioners, are leaving the country en masse and are being absorbed elsewhere.

The impact of such an exodus will certainly be felt by Nigeria’s health sector which is already reportedly underpopulated. – Punch reports

Lagos Government commence plans to combat climate change

The Lagos Government has unveiled a five-year Climate Action Plan (CAP) 2020-2025, towards combating the challenges of climate change.

With climate change already a global issue, governments across the world are taking initiative and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021, told the state’s eighth International Climate Change Summit in Victoria Island that the CAP was geared toward achieving the ultimate goal of a zero-carbon Lagos. – Premium Times reports.