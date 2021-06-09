Nigerians taking over Twitter trends across the world, Medical doctors leaving Nigeria in a hurry | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top 5 stories that you shouldn’t miss. 

Nigerians taking over Twitter trends across the world

The ban placed on microblogging platform, Twitter by the Federal Government has caused Nigerians to seek the intervention of Virtual Private Networks (VPN) which would allow them browse from any location across the world.

The implication of this is that the locations playing ‘host’ to Nigerian tweeps are getting dominated by Nigerian trends as countries such as the United States, Hong Kong, Canada, Netherlands and China, among others, have seen issues like ‘Werey’, ‘Buhari’, ‘TB Joshua’, ‘June12Protests’ dominate their trends at different times – The Cable reports.

Kaduna State University suspends academic activities indefinitely 

Following the astronomical hike in fees, students of Kaduna State University have resorted to demonstrations in conveying that the increment would not work for them as they would move from paying between N24,0000 and N36,000 to  between N100,000 and N400,000.

In response to protests against the hike, the university, through the registrar, Samuel Manshop, announced an indefinite suspension of academic activities for undergraduates. However, academic activities would continue for postgraduate programmes, college of medicine, pharmaceutical sciences and part-time programmes.

“The management of KASU wishes to notify staff, students and the public that academic activities for undergraduate students have been suspended indefinitely.

“Postgraduate programmes, college of medicine, faculty of pharmaceutical sciences and part-time programmes are to continue with their activities,” he said. – Premium Times reports

PDP House of Reps Caucus stage walk out over #TwitterBan

On Tuesday, June 8th, members of the main opposition People’s Democartic Party (PDP), in the House of Representatives walked out of plenary after the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, turned down an attempt to ask the Federal Government to review the #TwitterBan. – Premium Times reports 

At least 200 Nigerian doctors left Nigeria for the UK between April and May 

In the months of April and May, 2021, no less than 200 medical doctors were licensed by the United Kingdom’s General Medical Council, suggesting that Nigerians, particularly medical practitioners, are leaving the country en masse and are being absorbed elsewhere.

The impact of such an exodus will certainly be felt by Nigeria’s health sector which is already reportedly underpopulated. – Punch reports

Lagos Government  commence plans to combat climate change 

The Lagos Government has unveiled a five-year Climate Action Plan (CAP) 2020-2025, towards combating the challenges of climate change.

With climate change already a global issue, governments across the world are taking initiative and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021, told the state’s eighth International Climate Change Summit in Victoria Island that the CAP was geared toward achieving the ultimate goal of a zero-carbon Lagos. – Premium Times reports.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Ado Aminu June 8, 2021

#Kebbi88: Atiku decries increasing killings, Experts condemn low power generation despite interventions | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, these are the 5 top stories you shouldn’t miss out ...

Chinedu Okafor June 7, 2021

Brazilian Spider causing erection, VPN Palaver | Funny posts we saw across social media today

Every day Nigerians take to social media to unwind, and despite the ban on Twitter, here are some funny posts ...

Ado Aminu June 7, 2021

#EndSARS: 99 bodies deposited at Lagos morgue, three from Lekki tollgate – Pathologist | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, these are the 5 top stories you shouldn’t miss out ...

Chinedu Okafor June 4, 2021

Youth Corpers killing Shekau for the 17th time, Citizens of USB | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day Nigerians take to twitter to blow off some steam, some speak their minds directly, while others use jokes ...

Ado Aminu June 4, 2021

Pandemonium over enforcement of Okada ban in Lagos | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the 36 States in Nigeria and the FCT, these are the 5 top stories you should not miss out ...

Chinedu Okafor June 3, 2021

Nigerian Avatar, Wizkid the camera man | Funny Tweets we saw from Nigerians today

The new country is off to a funny start I see. Can’t even argue with the logic. Lol But what ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail