NigerianIdol: Is Comfort truly deserving of a top four spot?

On Nigerian Idol last Sunday, the list of finalists was cut down by a spot with the show entering the all-crucial top four stage. Faith Jason’s eviction means Francis, Kingdom, Akunna, and Comfort, remain as the top contenders for the prize.

As predicted in an previous publication, Akunna, Francis, and Kingdom, clearly have the most powerful and unique vocals while Comfort is averagely a talented singer who can be outclassed by some of the top seven. And while she does belong on the same stage with these singers, she is yet to give a mind blowing performance to prove the same.

With the exception of Comfort, most of the top five contestants have indeed stolen the show at some point, ‘owning’ at least one week or two where they out performed everyone else. Comfort is however, yet to record a standout performance as we’ve seen with Francis, Kingdom, Akunna, Faith or Emmanuel.

Take your mind back to Akunna’s rendition of Nina Simone’s I Put a Spell On You, and Kingdom’s rendition of James Brown’s It Is a Man’s World. Think about Emmanuel’s delivery of Seal’s Kiss From a Rose, or times Francis took on a Sam Smith song; Comfort hasn’t given us such a mind blowing moment.

With Comfort, we can expect a standard performance, but nothing that really pushes the boundary; raising questions about her place among the top four. A spot on the top seven was justifiable, but a spot on the top four is hard to prove. To her credit, her fans opt to save her every week, and ultimately eliminate some stronger contenders who have proven that they deserve that spot more.

Every week, many of us hope that she validates the faith of her fans in her, but she almost always has the least overwhelming performance, but for some reason doesn’t deter their resolve. It wasn’t different two weeks ago, and it wasn’t different last week.

And so, the burning question is: Do Comfort’s stans plan on keeping her until she covets the prize, or would they stand emotions aside to objectively vote for those who truly give world class performances week in week out?