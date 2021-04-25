NigerianIdol: Glory! The funny auditions are over | Recap of Theatre Week, Season 6

If you tune into Nigerian Idol for the hilarious audition of contestants who sound like they are far from home, and have no business singing in public.

Perhaps, you tune in to the show for those snappy one liners from the judges, hilarious reactions and or heartbreaking verdicts. Well, the bad news is that part of the show is over. We have now entered the more ‘intentional’ part of the show

It’s time for the more serious phase of the competition, where only the best of best voices from every corner of the country would be given any screen time.

Sixty-eight contestants were given a golden ticket from the first phase of the auditions and were placed in groups of threes. At the end of tonight’s show, that number was cut down to 39.

This group stage was rather interesting, with some having their Idol journey ended. Thanks to their personal mistakes and/or the mistake of their teammates, while the reverse was the case for some teams who survived because of how collectively awesome they were.

The next stage promises to be more gut wrenching as the competition heats up. Only ten people will survive this stage, and the competition can truly kick off.