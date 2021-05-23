#NigerianIdol: Clinton is on his way home, as Akunna joins the big league

This Sunday’s episode of Nigerian Idol was filled with a few twists that was hard to see coming.

From the performances of last week, it didn’t seem likely that a contestant as Clinton would be eliminated. It’s hard to fathom his elimination from the show because he largely hasn’t had any bad performance. Matter of fact, his performances have been some of the best, and in all he truly seemed promising.

Regardless of how it seems, the fans of the show have all the power, and it would seem that Clinton’s talent alone was not able to save him. Perhaps, talent alone might be enough to save another contestant.

Since the end of the audition phase, Nigerian Idol, began with Comfort and Beyoncé, both of whom, fans just grew to love because of how adorable they are. For names like Kingdom, Francis and Emmanuel however, they have become popular because of their inspiring performances put up at some point in the show.

Similarly, it may not have been totally unforeseeable, but Akunna, is slowly sneaking her way into this rank. The singer who was easily admired during audition phase, appear outstanding (particularly or overly) from everyone else, or so adorable that fans just love her regardless.

She honestly seem like she might make a slight push and then be eventually be eliminated. However, for the past two weeks this singer has trended on Twitter for her performances.

It would seem like she is picking up steam in the show and fans can’t ignore her. In just two weeks, the love shown by fans has been on the increase.

Her credibility as a singer is becoming concrete and by extension, it’s making her an audience favourite. At this rate, one more top performance technically and this fiery vocalists could eventually become the winner of the show.

On the whole, only time and how desperately she wants this will tell.

