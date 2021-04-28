Nigeria ranked third-worst in global good governance index, CAF: Enyimba FC in a ‘do or die’ clash with Orlando Pirates | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Nigeria ranked third-worst in global good governance index

The Chandler Institute of Governance (CIG), a global non-profit organisation, has placed Nigeria as the third-worst country in its good government index – The Cable reports

The Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) was launched on Monday, 26th April, in Singapore and taps data from over 50 open data sources from global organisations.

According to the organisation, the index measured to reach the effectiveness of any government in 104 countries globally, made up of 34 indicators, which are organised into seven pillars: leadership and foresight; robust laws and policies; strong institutions; financial stewardship; attractive marketplace; global influence and reputation; and helping people rise.

Security: Reps push for State of Emergency

Members of The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, 27th April, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security, following the recent cases of security in the country – Premium Times reports

The Lawmakers reached this as a solution which was announced by Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House, after a three-hour-long executive session

Governors cry out, demand action from Buhari as 21 more Nigerians killed

Some Nigerian Governors on Tuesday, 27th April, expressed concern about the issue of ceaseless killings and kidnappings in the country and have urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to seek foreign help – The Punch reports

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum; his Niger State counterpart, Sani Bello and Samuel Ortom of Benue State, in separate interviews warned that insecurity in the country was getting out of control.

Enyimba FC in a ‘do or die’ clash with Orlando Pirates

Nigeria’s remaining club, Enyimba FC, in the continent’s game, will host South Africa’s Orlando Pirates in their last group stage match of the CAF Confederation Cup, a game they must win if they intend to remain in the competition and hoist the Nigerian flag – The Guardian reports

Although the two-time African champions are without their suspended captain and leading scorer, Augustine Oladapo, Victor Mbaoma and Anayo Iwuala have proven to be just enough for the game.

Enyimba Coach, Fatai Osho, on Tuesday, 27th April, agreed that his team will face a daunting task against Orlando Pirates, adding, “I knew this group would go down to the wire. We must collect maximum points against Pirates to keep alive our hopes of becoming the first winners from Nigeria.”

Justice Ngwuta’s funeral postponed indefinitely

Ebonyi State Government and the family of late Supreme Court Judge, Justice Sylvester Nwali Ngwuta, have disclosed the indefinite postponement of the burial ceremony – The Nation reports

According to the state government, the postponement was due to the security issues that have challenged the state for a while now.

The burial was to hold from today till Friday.