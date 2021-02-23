New COVID-19 variant discovered in Nigeria, FG: Individuals can build, maintain highways | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

New COVID-19 variant discovered in Nigeria

Chikwe Iheakwazu, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has said that a new COVID-19 variant has been discovered in Nigeria – Premium Times reports

The director-general disclosed this while speaking at the weekly briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Monday, 22nd February.

“So far, this has been detected among cases in five states in Nigeria. B.1.525 cases have also been reported in other countries in travellers from Nigeria,” a statement by the agency reads.

‘Bandits are militants… they’ve killed only a few people’ – Islamic Cleric

A prominent Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has described bandits as militants who are fighting an “ethnic war” – The Cable reports

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV on Monday, 22nd February, Gumi said bandits are not interested in killing people and that the “few” they have killed are “accidental” cases.

“I choose to call them militants because they are fighting an ethnic war. They are kidnapping to get money. Look at the case where they released a bus full of people, they were asking N500 million but now, they freed them with mere negotiations for free. Nothing was paid,” he said.

FG: Individuals can build, maintain highways

Private individuals will now be permitted to build, operate or maintain assets on some federal highways that are up for concession under the new Highway Development and Management Initiative of the Federal Government – The Punch reports

This implies that individuals and private citizens would now be permitted to develop and maintain assets on the economically viable federal highways in order to boost the economic activities on the roads.

Osimhen out of hospital, but still under observation

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has been reportedly discharged after he was rushed to a hospital following a clash of heads with an Atalanta player during their Serie A game last weekend – The Guardian reports

The Napoli star is, however, still being observed by medics. Osimhen spent the night in Bergamo after suffering a head injury in the dying minutes of the Partenopei’s 4-2 loss at the Gewiss Stadium late Sunday.

COVID-19 Updates

542 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-99

Kwara-91

Ebonyi-48

Ogun-44

Kaduna-42

Oyo-33

Ondo-25

FCT-24

Kebbi-23

Osun-20

Ekiti-17

Nasarawa-12

Imo-11

Delta-10

Gombe-9

Kano-8

Katsina-7

Rivers-7

Edo-5

Plateau-4

Bauchi-3



152,616 confirmed

129,300 discharged

1,862 deaths pic.twitter.com/0fmdxwEWtU — NCDC (@NCDCgov) February 22, 2021