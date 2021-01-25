‘Namaste Wahala’ will finally have a Valentine’s Day release on Netflix

Namaste Wahala

The wait is over. The much-anticipated Nollywood-Bollywood romcom Namaste Wahala is heading to Netflix for a Valentine’s Day release. Indian director Hamisha Daryani Ahuja recently made the announcement on her Instagram page, after first hinting about a week ago that the movie will be out soon.

For those already struck by Cupid’s bow, Namaste Wahala makes for an excellent Valentine’s Day viewing choice. Netflix is even a grander choice given the unrelenting surge of the coronavirus cases and the need to keep people safe, acquiring the film as an original which is set for global release. Namaste Wahala is a cross-cultural love story that has been on our radar throughout out last year, starring Ini Dima-Okojie (Didi) and Indian romantic interest Ruslaan Mumtaz (Raj) whose love for each other blossoms despite the cultural difference.

It examines what happens two cultures collide – a multicultural wedding that displays the theatrics, glamour, and exaggeration of Nigeria and India.

