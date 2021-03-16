MTV Base to spotlight the best of upcoming stars with ‘Dripcity’

MTV Base Dripcity

Africa’s youth entertainment and culture channel, MTV Base will be introducing a new show – Dripcity – every Friday. 

Dripcity will serve as MTV Base’s culture-shock block, showcasing the best of alte and upcoming stars boldly sparking a global movement in the entertainment space.  

Slated to air weekly on the channel at 9:00am WAT, Dripcity will serve as an introductory channel for these young creatives and their teeming fan base. 

Word on the street is that Dripcity will include familiar faces like Psycho YP, Azanti, and Tomi Thomas

Seeking a fun way to kick off your TGIF activities, look no further than MTV Base on DSTV, Channel 322 and GOtv, Channel 72. Follow @MTVBaseWest for more information. 

