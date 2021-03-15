Mo Salah wins Favourite African Star award at Nickelodeon’s Kid’s Choice Awards 2021, as Emanuella takes home African Social Media star prize

Nickelodeon’s Orange Blimp took fans on a virtual ride around the world and beyond at this year’s Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021. Hosted by Kenan Thompson (Kenan, Saturday Night Live), the KCAs featured show-stopping performances by Grammy® Award-winning global superstar Justin Bieber, celebrity appearances, exciting surprises and the net’s signature green slime, and revealed kids’ favourite tv shows, movies, music and more. The show will broadcast on NickToons (DStv Channel 308) Monday, 15 March 2021 at 16:30 WAT and repeat on Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305) on Wednesday, 17 March at 14:05 WAT.

Nigeria’s comedy star, Emanuella Samuel, known as Emanuella has – by public voting – emerged the winner of the “Favourite African Social Media Star” category at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021. Emanuella was nominated alongside Nigerian comedy group – Ikorodu bois, South African Magician – Wian Van Den Berg; Ugandan Youth Dance Group – Ghetto Kids, Kenyan social media sensation – Elsa Majimbo and South African media personality – Bonang Matheba.

From starring in a viral comedy skit “This is not my real face o” on Mark Angel YouTube Channel – brimming with over six million subscribers, Emanuella has gone on to win several awards on big stages. At this year’s Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021, she now gets to add a well-deserved orange blimp to her growing collection of internationally recognised awards.

Speaking on this year’s African talents who emerged as winners, Monde Twala, Senior Vice President & GM ViacomCBS networks Africa commented, “Africa is indisputably brimming with talent, and it is such a huge feat to witness two young, talented and inspiring female winners from Nigeria and Uganda emerge triumphantly at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021!.

At ViacomCBS Networks Africa, we are deeply vested in showcasing African talent on the world stage across our platforms. The youth generation contribute significantly to bringing kids hope, enthusiasm and courage to kids across the continent,” he concluded.

The ecstatic Favourite African Star winner Mo Salah commented, “It is great to be nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and it’s more amazing to have won the Favourite African Star Award, thank you everyone for voting for me and remember to stay safe.”

Expressing her delight at receiving the Award, Emanuella said, “I am so happy to be a winner, thank you! To all my fans out there, [I say] thank you. To all those who voted for me, I love you so much, this win would not have been possible without you”. The young star also took the opportunity to urge viewers not to “forget to stay safe”. “Always stay at home and remember to clean your hands with alcohol-based hand sanitisers. We love you so much”, she added.

Uganda’s Vanessa Nakate, who was recognised with the Africa Together For Good’ award, for her efforts in promoting climate justice pledged to “continue educating the society about the effects of climate change”.

In the Favourite African Star category, Liverpool Football Club soccer star Mo Salah (Egypt) was nominated alongside his teammate, Sadio Mane (Senegal), Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi (South Africa), actress Thuso Mbedu (South Africa), philanthropist and Springbok Rugby Captain Siya Kolisi (South Africa), and Sheebah Karungi leading dancer and songstress (Uganda).

The internationally acclaimed Jerusalema hitmaker MasterKG (South Africa) was nominated in the Global Music Star category, representing African music.

Other major highlights from Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 include:

Special remarks from Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris , introduced by actress Jennifer Garner , as part of the show’s Generation Change presentation, which recognized kids’ strength and courage to create a better world for future generations;

Performances by Grammy® Award-winning global superstar Justin Bieber of his chart-topping hit "Intentions," joined by Quavo; and a medley of his latest singles, "Hold On" and "Anyone;"

The reunion of Nickelodeon's iCarly cast members Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay), Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay) and Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson) as they presented the KCA for "Favorite Movie;"

An exclusive sneak peek clip of PAW Patrol: The Movie, teased by members of the voice cast, Kim Kardashian, Tyler Perry, Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin

Outrageous and epic slimings of Robert Downey Jr., Charli D'Amelio, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Liza Koshy, as well as KCA host, Kenan Thompson;

., , and , as well as KCA host, Kenan Thompson; Setting a Guinness World Record for the most simultaneous slimings;

Live and interactive fan walls showcasing families at home, with a special KCA award presented to one lucky family that was chosen during the show;

And celebrity appearances from Gal Gadot, Millie Bobby Brown, BTS, Addison Rae, Sofía Vergara, David Dobrik, Tiffany Haddish, Anna Kendrick, Dove Cameron, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Dixie D’Amelio, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Joshua Bassett, Anthony Anderson, Dani & Dannah Lane and Iain Armitage; as well as Nickelodeon stars: JoJo Siwa; That Girl Lay Lay; Jules LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels (Side Hustle); Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Darci Lynne (Unfiltered); and Young Dylan (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan).

Full winners list from Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021:

(AFRICA)

FAVOURITE AFRICAN SOCIAL MEDIA STAR

Emanuella

TOGETHER FOR GOOD (AFRICA)

Vanessa Nakate

FAVOURITE AFRICAN STAR

MO-SALAH

(TELEVISION)

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Alexa & Katie

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Stranger Things

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America’s Got Talent

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES

SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR

Millie Bobby Brown

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR

Jace Norman

(FILM)

FAVORITE MOVIE

Wonder Woman 1984

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr.

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Soul

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Anna Kendrick

(MUSIC)

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Justin Bieber

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“Stuck with U” – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

FAVORITE SONG

“Dynamite” – BTS

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

BTS

(OTHER CATEGORIES)

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR

Charli D’Amelio

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR

James Charles

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

LeBron James

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Among Us

FAVORITE BABY

Baby Shark

Sponsors of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 include Barbie®, Goldfish® Flavor Blasted® crackers, got milk?, LEGO® VIDIYO™, Olive Garden®, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.