Meet Esther; the contestant who brought Waje to tears | The Voice

The reality TV singing show; The Voice Nigeria, three weeks ago returned for its third season, making Saturday evening’s a time to kick back and enjoy some of Nigeria’s most talented hidden gems. Music powerhouses, Darey, Falz, Waje and Yemi Alade, as scheduled, resided as judges, holding in their hands on those chairs the power to choose and mold the next big thing.

The third episode of the season aired last night, and it was one heck of a ride. From contestants who couldn’t get the attention of a single judge, to contestants who got a standing ovation from the judges, The Voice proved yet again, why it is one of the biggest singing shows in the country.

For Esther Benyeogo, a young lady who describes herself as shy and introverted, last night would definitely be a night she would never forget, after giving her rendition of Rise Up by Andra Day. A few seconds into her performance, Darey hit that big red button, and shortly after, Waje followed. Falz also hit the button, and all three judges gave this powerful performer a standing ovation.

Her performance moved both Waje and Darey to tears, and had them vying for the opportunity coach her. Waje noted that in all her time as judge for the show, no one has been able to make her this emotional. She praised the 23 year old for having the GOD given talent to serenade her audience with her own emotions. Falz revalidated the same idea, stating that “I was inside your emotions.” At the end of it, the introverted singer choose to go with Darey as her coach.

Other contestants who stood out also include; Teslim Awereso who’s beautiful high notes got the attention of Waje and Falz. He too had both judges fighting to coach him. He choose to go with Waje.

Another contestant who had both Falz and Waje fighting over him was; Guitarist Inioluwa Adeyemi, student of the University of Ibadan. Falz offered to polish his swag, while Waje offered to polish his talent, he of course choose Waje.

With the events of last night’s episode, the question on everyone’s mind is, could we already have a winner? Should everyone else just pack up and go home, or will a talent so dazzling emerge and make this show as competitive as we all want it to be? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain, Esther, has set the bar so high that even she stands the risk of falling victim to her own expectations. She either rides this seismic wave she’s created or flame out, our money is on the former.