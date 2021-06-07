Listen to Lojay and Sarz’s new collaborative EP ‘LV N ATTN’

Hot on the heels of their addictive single TonongoLojay – one of the fastest-rising music acts to come onto the Afrofusion scene – and the prolific and internationally renowned, super-producer Sarz have teamed up to release their stellar, collaborative EP ‘LV N ATTN’.

Just in time for the upcoming sunny months and set to be the Afrofusion EP of the summer, the dynamic Lagos duo bring you a simmering 5-track EP which alongside Tonongo also features the Grammy-winning superstar Wizkid on the hypnotic titular track ‘LV N ATTN’. 

Showcasing Lojay’s sublime vocals alongside Sarz’s slick production which blends contemporary Afrobeats with urgent hip-hop and sensual R&B sounds – and has established him as the go-to producer for heavyweight acts in Nigeria and across the globe such as Wizkid, Burna Boy, Skepta, Drake and Beyoncé) – the ‘LV N ATTN’ EP is set to be the essential soundtrack for the summer, filled with huge jams that will no doubt be on heavy rotation on radio stations and speakers everywhere across the globe.

Speaking on the ‘LV N ATTN’ EP, Lojay said:

“We created a unique sound with the EP taking inspiration from sounds around the globe. It’s like nothing anyone has ever heard before. It’s a genuine representation of where I was at the time I was making it – going through heartbreak and experiencing a wide range of different emotions. Working with Sarz gave me the opportunity to channel these feelings though my music. I hope the world enjoys LV N ATTN as much as I enjoyed making it.”

Sarz said:

“Sonically this EP is refreshing and brings a unique twist to the afro scene. We both had creative freedom making the EP and we hope you love it as much as we did creating it.”

With a musical style largely indicative of his Yoruba roots, Lojay’s previous releases included ‘Ariel’ in 2019 and 2020’s ‘Ogogoro’. The upcoming EP was borne out of Lojay’s determination to persevere through his own dark times during the start of the pandemic last year. Already a huge Sarz fan, after some reflection he decided to reach out for an introduction which led to a face to face meeting between the two acts. 

Despite Lojay hoping to collaborate on one song, Sarz decided that they would work on an EP together and a 3 month-long boot-camp in Lagos ensued. Helmed by the explosive singles ‘Tonongo’ and ‘LV N ATTN’, the new EP is a reflection on heartbreak and vulnerability, with a sonic journey that will not only make you get up and move but will redefine the parameters of Afro-Fusion sounds and aesthetics.

Listen to LV ATTN here.

