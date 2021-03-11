Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu launches EbonyLife Creative Academy to improve local film production capacity

The World-class facility offers free courses to both young and established filmmakers in a bid to make Lagos the centre of excellence for Africa’s creative sector

Earlier today, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Sanwo-Olu declared the EbonyLife Creative Academy (ELCA) open in a brief ceremony on-site at 10 Engineering Close, off Idowu Taylor Street, Victoria Island. The academy is supported by the Lagos State Government through Lagos State Creative Industries Initiative (LACI), under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The governor was accompanied by the Hon. Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, and was welcomed by EbonyLife CEO Mo Abudu. Mr Sanwo-Olu said, “I am very excited to see that the state’s vision for development in education, technology and the creative sector has been so ably captured in this magnificent facility. The building has been beautifully designed and refurbished; it contains the latest film production technology, and a faculty of experts has been recruited from all over the world. Our young people will gain valuable new skills, making them more employable and more likely to succeed as creative entrepreneurs. We are very proud to have this world-class institution in Lagos, as we continue to consolidate our position as the cultural hub of Africa.”

ELCA was conceived by EbonyLife CEO Mo Abudu and Lagos State Government was eager to partner in project. Speaking at the launch, Ms. Abudu said, “This is a very proud moment for everyone involved in creating this Academy, including HP Nigeria and Zinox Technologies that both donated computers and IT support. My vision was to make world-class training available for talented people in Lagos who cannot afford to go to film school abroad. Our governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, understood our vision and gave us the support we needed to establish the academy and offer free courses. Now we have an opportunity to make a real impact within filmmaking that will improve our production quality, provide jobs and business opportunities, and help to grow the creative economy in Lagos.”

The governor, Lagos State officials, and other guests later toured ELCA’s state-of-the art lecture rooms with projection and sound facilities, studio workshop spaces, and post-production facilities fitted with all the latest technology. During the visit, they learned more about the free, practical, three-month courses that cover all aspects of filmmaking and media content production, including acting, directing, producing, editing, sound, and lighting. Designed by local and foreign industry experts, the courses are designed to help working film professionals improve their skills and make them globally competitive, and to equip beginners with the skills they need to launch their careers.

Registration for EbonyLife Creative Academy opened in December 2020 and classes commenced on 8th March. The next intake commences in June 2021 and every quarter thereafter. For more information on courses available, visit www.ebonylifecreativeacademy.com