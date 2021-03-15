Kahren is in love in hypnotic second single ‘Peekaboo’

Love, romance, and the hangups have been themes that have defined Kahren‘s music, the Lagos-based newcomer who released her debut single Remember in 2020. Born Kahren Chisom Anyanwu, Kahren’s sound is a fusion of RnB, soul and Afrobeats but there’s ostensibly more range she can occupy, more genres to explore. The singer-songwriter cites Jorja Smith, Jhene Aiko, and Wande Coal as some of her influences, and started writing songs in secondary school.

Peekaboo is next single she’s just released. Produced by Tytanium, Peekabo is a love song that flips the titular children’s game of hide and seek into the tender context of romance, those moments of being obsessed with someone. ”They way you turn me into a fool, and the way you turn me into mumu,” she sings hypnotically in the chorus. We can’t wait to see what’s makes next.